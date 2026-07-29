Stubbs Alderton & Markiles Partner Jared Brenner Named to the Recording Academy's Prestigious 2026 New Member Class

Brenner to support creators' rights and music advocacy efforts in the Grammy Awards process with music, corporate, and venture capital expertise

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), Southern California's premier business law firm, is proud to announce that entertainment and corporate partner Jared Brenner has been named to the Recording Academy's 2026 New Member Class. Each year, this prestigious organization invites an elite group of prominent industry experts and creators to join its ranks. As a member, Brenner will play a vital role in advancing the Academy's mission, working to support music advocacy efforts and safeguard creators' rights.

Brenner's practice features a distinctive dual-lens perspective on the business of music. He routinely counsels clients on label deals, publishing agreements, and catalog acquisitions while leveraging his deep corporate and venture capital experience to empower creators to build, invest in, and sell companies. This unique combination enables him to provide a rare and valuable point of view to the Academy.

"I am honored to join the Recording Academy and to stand alongside a global community so committed to protecting and elevating creators," says Brenner. "Music has always been at the center of my practice, and I look forward to helping shape the future of the industry," he adds.

"Jared's rare blend of music industry fluency and corporate sophistication is a tremendous asset to our entertainment industry clients," says Scott Alderton, Managing Partner of Stubbs Alderton and Markiles, LLP. "We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition and know he will make meaningful contributions to the Academy's mission," he concludes.

The Recording Academy brings together more than 30,000 of the music industry's most influential creators and professionals. The renowned organization is dedicated to protecting artists' rights, amplifying creators' voices, fostering opportunities for industry advancement, and celebrating excellence in music through the Grammy Awards and year-round advocacy initiatives.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside large and small business innovators and leaders, whose ideas are world-changing. The Firm's entertainment practice harnesses its corporate, M&A and digital media expertise to assist individuals (including musical artists, actors, producers, directors and athletes) and film, television and digital media production companies in various matters, including investment transactions, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.stubbsalderton.com.

SOURCE Stubbs Alderton & Markiles