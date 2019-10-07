StubHub and Dude Perfect Partner to Challenge and Reward Fans for Being Fans Throughout "Sportober"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StubHub , in partnership with legendary sports superstar quintet Dude Perfect, launches a " Sportober Challenge ," to reward fans for being fans in what is the busiest month in sports.

October - the busiest month in sports, with every major sports league in session - has been deemed "Sportober" by StubHub. That's 31 magical days that fans can watch MLB, Football, MLS, NBA, and NHL. StubHub is celebrating this radically epic time of the year in partnership with Dude Perfect. In honor of this month, Dude Perfect has taken on the challenge of merging all major sports into one set of mash up trick shots including hole-in-one badmitten, football boomstick 3-pointers and more to kick off StubHub's Sportober Challenge.

"There is so much to do in sports in October that it even has its own unique name - Sportober!," said Coby Cotton from Dude Perfect. "With so much going on, we could not pinpoint just one thing to do this month so the all-sport trick shots is the best way to represent the month and bring out our incredible fandom for all sports. We can't wait to see how fans step up to the challenge and hope to have an absolute baller grand prize winner join us for the pro football game in Dallas in November!"

Throughout October, StubHub will release weekly sports mashup challenges, inspiring fans to make the most of all the live sports events this month. Go to a soccer game and baseball game in one week? Wear your hockey gear while taking a pic on a baseball mound? The challenge can be anything and will be announced on StubHub's Twitter handle, @ StubHub .

"October may truly be the most intense time of year at StubHub when it comes to being a sports fan," said Meg Ciarallo, global head of brand for StubHub. "We could fill Yankee Stadium over 40 times with the number of tickets that fans use to go to sporting events this month alone, so we are particularly excited to have such devoted fans as Dude Perfect to celebrate this time and reward fans for simply being fans."

In addition to daily prizes, one lucky grand-prize winner and Dude Perfect fan will get a chance to attend a pro football game in Dallas with the superstars and a runner up sports fan will have a chance to win $31 dollars a day for the next year (that's over $10k!), in honor of the 31 gloriously perfect days of October sports events. Full contest terms and conditions can be found at https://sportoberchallenge.com/Rules .

What's more, StubHub is rewarding and incentivizing those who go to sports events throughout the month of October with a 15% off discount code for purchases on the StubHub mobile app. Any buyer who purchases tickets to a sporting event throughout the month of October will receive a 15% off code for a future app purchase. The discount code will be automatically inserted into accounts on November 2 and is good through November 15, 2020.

Throughout the month of October, StubHub is proud to commit up to $100,000 in support of TIME'S UP "Time's Up Pay Up" campaign. StubHub will donate $1 per order up to $100,000 for all purchases in October for sports events, to support the effort.

ABOUT STUBHUB

At StubHub , our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or you'll receive your money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value. Our business partners include more than 150 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan and Tessitura. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

SOURCE StubHub

