StubHub Annual Tour Preview Reveals Top 10 U.S. Music Tours of Summer 2019: Rolling Stones Back on Top, Outselling 2018's Lead Taylor Swift by 45%
For the first time, teens make the list of top tours: Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa bring young names to a list of veterans
May 29, 2019, 13:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's largest event marketplace, released its fifth annual summer tour preview, breaking down the most in-demand acts of summer 2019 with The Rolling Stones taking the lead.
Key findings in the preview include:
- The Rolling Stones position at No. 1 is one of the strongest in recent history, outselling 2018's top-selling summer artist, Taylor Swift, by 45%
- Ariana Grande is the top female on the list at No. 4
- Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa, are the first teenagers to make StubHub's list, and Eilish is currently commanding a higher average ticket price than Ariana Grande
- JoJo Siwa is the hardest working act of the top 10 with the most shows during the Memorial Day to Labor Day period
- Veterans Hootie and the Blowfish are the best deal of the summer, with the most affordable average ticket price of the top 10 list
2019 Top Selling Summer Acts Overall
Based on total sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2019
- The Rolling Stones
- Queen with Adam Lambert
- Paul McCartney
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
- Billie Eilish
- JoJo Siwa
- Twenty One Pilots
- Hootie and the Blowfish
- Florida Georgia Line
"This summer music season stands out with the widest generational representation of artists we've ever seen at StubHub," said Jeff Poirier, General Manager of Music for StubHub. "Seeing veteran acts like The Rolling Stones, Queen and Paul McCartney top the list is something we've come to expect. Coming off of BTS's reign at the beginning of the year, it's refreshing to continue to see young faces and emerging genres drive significant demand as represented by Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa's presence on the list."
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SUMMER TOUR PREVIEW:
- Stones have strong lead at No. 1: The Rolling Stones outpace the No. 2 act Queen by nearly 52% and have garnered as much in sales as Queen and Paul McCartney combined (No. 2 and No. 3 respectively).
- Ariana Grande is a leading lady: Ariana Grande makes the list at No. 4 with 24 dates in the summer season, which is only half the number of dates in that same period as Shawn Mendes, who follows her at No. 5.
- Teenage artists make top 10 list debut: Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa, at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively, are the first teenagers to make StubHub's list. Siwa's position on the list is largely due to her long 51-date run this summer. With fewer scheduled dates, Billie Eilish is currently commanding a higher average ticket price than Ariana Grande.
- More than just Old Town Road: While George Strait was the only country act in the top 10 list in 2018, this year's lone country act on the list is Florida Georgia Line.
- Hootie and the Blowfish is this summer's steal: At an average ticket price of about $100, Hootie and the Blowfish is the summer steal as the most affordable act on the top 10 list.
K-Pop still popping
Although BTS, the K-Pop boy band phenom, was one of StubHub's biggest on-sales ever and the top in-demand on-sale this year, the act did not make the top 10 list since their tour dates conclude prior to the summer season. The K-pop genre, however, continues to see a rise in popularity and there are a number of acts following in BTS' footsteps to look out for this summer.
Below are trending K-pop acts this summer on StubHub:
StubHub offers the widest selection of tickets to events in 48 countries around the world. Tickets for the summer concert season and all year are available now along with thousands of other events in sports and theater on desktop and mobile apps. As always, StubHub backs all listings with its market-leading FanProtect™ Guarantee, and fans can use StubHub's best value feature and price alerts technology to find the perfect seats for any event.
About StubHub
At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is 100% guaranteed valid or you'll receive your money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value. Our business partners include more than 150 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan and Tessitura. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
SOURCE StubHub
Share this article