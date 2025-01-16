StubHub Becomes Official Ticket Partner for Tim McGraw Live at Field of Dreams in Iowa

Partnership With U.S. Concert Agency Kicks Off With the First-Ever Concert at the Iconic Field of Dreams Movie Site

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub , the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to live events, and U.S. Concert Agency (USCA) , a leading promoter and event organizer, today announced a multi-year partnership, which names StubHub as the Official Ticket Partner for Tim McGraw's concert at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa taking place August 30, 2025.

As the Official Ticket Partner, StubHub will power all ticket distribution for the concert. Buyers will have access to all available ticket types on StubHub , including General Admission, VIP, and Home Run VIP. Presale will begin on January 20, 2025, with an Early Bird discount for General Admission tickets. The general on-sale will follow on January 24, 2025.

Located in the heart of Iowa, this concert will be a must-see for both country music fans and devotees of the 1989 film Field of Dreams. Nestled on a picturesque 193-acre farm in Dyersville, Iowa, the Field of Dreams movie site allows visitors to walk the historic field, attend baseball events, and experience unique festivals. It's more than just a tourist attraction – it's a place where the magic of the movies meets the spirit of America's pastime. Now, it will host one of the most iconic country music stars in the world.

"We're thrilled to partner with USCA and bring Tim McGraw's electrifying performance to this iconic location," said Adam Budelli, Head of North America Partnerships at StubHub. "This collaboration combines the power of StubHub's global platform with the magic of one of America's most beloved landmarks, offering fans a truly unique experience. We're confident that, with our extensive reach and ticketing expertise, we'll deliver unparalleled access for both local and global audiences, marking the start of an incredible partnership and a first-ever concert at the Field of Dreams."

Tim McGraw is a music legend, with over 103 million albums sold, 3 Grammy Awards, and 47 No. 1 radio hits. Known for his powerful voice and unforgettable anthems like "Live Like You Were Dying" and "Humble and Kind," McGraw has captivated millions with his dynamic performances and heartfelt storytelling. The concert date, August 30th, coincides with the birthday of his late father, legendary MLB player Tug McGraw, making this an especially meaningful event for Tim McGraw.

On-Sale Dates:

StubHub 'Fan Favorite' Presale: Monday, January 20, 2025 | 10am ET / 9am CT General Admission tickets only: Early Bird pricing of $69.99* per ticket; 6 tickets maximum per user To access presale: Sign in or make an account on StubHub and "favorite" the Tim McGraw page by clicking the heart icon by January 19th at 11:59pm ET Links to purchase will be sent via email on January 20th at 10am ET /9am CT

Open Early Bird Pricing: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10am ET / 9am CT Limited time offer: General Admission tickets only; Early Bird pricing of $69.99* per ticket; 6 tickets maximum per user Available on StubHub

General On-Sale: Friday, January 24, 2025 | 1am ET / 12am CT All ticket types available on StubHub at regular pricing*



Ticket Types*:

Home Run VIP: $499.99 Dedicated entries Dedicated viewing deck and lounge area Dedicated restrooms Private bar Complimentary small bites & non-alcoholic refreshments Free event merchandise Access to movie site field

VIP: $299.99 Dedicated viewing area and entries Dedicated restrooms Private bar Access to movie site field

General Admission: Early Bird presale price: $69.99 | Regular price: $99.99 Access to movie site field



*Taxes and fees apply.

"We are beyond excited to kick off this partnership with StubHub," said Nick Abate, Founder of USCA. "With their world-class technology and reach, it will be easier than ever for fans to access tickets to this unforgettable event, as well as many more in the years to come. We always strive to curate memorable and impactful events, and this tribute to Tug McGraw's legacy is no exception. It's a huge moment not only for the fans but for Tim as well, and it's just the beginning of something special."

This marks the beginning of a three-year partnership between USCA and StubHub. The collaboration will provide fans with even more ticket options for exciting events and streamline ticket delivery. Leveraging StubHub's robust data intelligence, globally scaled technology platform, and unique marketing capabilities, USCA will reach and attract new customers while driving increased revenue.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 200 countries and territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater – StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect Guarantee and global and 24/7 customer service support.

About USCA

U.S. Concert Agency is a leading promoter and event organizer, known for producing some of the most memorable live events across the country. With a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for fans, USCA brings unique concerts and events to iconic locations.

