StubHub Launches #TicketForward Program, Gives Fans Opportunity to Nominate Inspiring People to Experience the Joy of Live

Research shows that attending live events reduces stress, boosts happiness, and has lasting health benefits. A 2018 survey of StubHub customers revealed that 83 percent of respondents stated that the reason they go to live events is that they feel joy and are happier. And a 2018 University of London study found research subjects' feelings of well-being increased by 21 percent while watching live music. The same researchers concluded that those who enjoyed a concert once every two weeks or more could lead a person to live up to nine years longer.

"At StubHub, we're motivated each day by the opportunity to bring the joy of live to fans around the world," said Greg Mrva, StubHub chief financial officer. "The #TicketForward program is especially exciting to all of us because we get to bring that joy to even more people – including those who might not have otherwise had access. Starting today, anyone in the U.S. and Canada can join us and our partners to nominate an inspiring person in their community to receive the gift of a live event experience."

Make-A-Wish Named First #TicketForward Partner

Through its first-ever global charity partnership, StubHub will help grant wishes for 'wish kids' in the United States, United Kingdom and Spain. Research from Make-A-Wish shows that children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.

The StubHub Foundation donated $350,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2019, and StubHub has already provided an additional $25,000 in in-kind donations and fundraising.

To kick off the partnership, StubHub is sponsoring the wish of Taryn, age 14, who will travel from Wisconsin to New York for an unforgettable Broadway experience. StubHub has arranged for Taryn to go backstage and meet cast members of Tony Award-nominated "Kiss Me, Kate" from Roundabout Theatre Company, get a private tour of the iconic Studio 54 Theater, and attend five other Broadway shows - Wicked, Aladdin, My Fair Lady, Be More Chill and The Prom.

"We're excited that Make-A-Wish is our first #TicketForward partner," said Mrva. "We love surprising kids like Taryn with the news that their wish is coming true, and the impact of these experiences on the quality of their lives and health outcomes is truly incredible."

"A wish-come-true can be a turning point that allows children with critical illnesses to shift their attention from the challenges of today toward the possibilities of tomorrow," said Holly Thomas vice president of corporate alliances at Make-A-Wish. "Thanks to the support of StubHub, we will be able to make even more transformational wishes come true for children around the world."

How to Make A #TicketForward Nomination

StubHub's #TicketForward program acknowledges and honors people who are going above and beyond to help others, have endured difficult circumstances, or are simply inspiring to others. The program was previously piloted among StubHub employees and resulted in 150+ grants, including a woman who lost her home in the California wildfires, a domestic abuse survivor, and an individual who opened a boxing gym for underprivileged youth in his community.

Nominations can be made at StubHub.com/TicketForward and recipients are selected by a rotating panel of StubHub employees. For more information on #TicketForward, please visit StubHub.com/TicketForward .

At StubHub , our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or you'll receive your money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value. Our business partners include more than 150 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan and Tessitura. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org .

