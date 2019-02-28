StubHub Major League Baseball Preview: MLB Global Expansion Continues with London Series Claiming Most In-Demand Series with 50% Lead Over #2 Game

MLB's global expansion continues with the London Series, featuring the Red Sox and the Yankees and ranking as the #1 most in-demand series

Yankees take #1 most in-demand team for second year in a row

Dodgers take the #1 most in-demand opening day game

Moves by Harper and Machado places the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres into StubHub's teams on the rise

MLB GLOBAL EXPANSION CONTINUES

The MLB matchup in London between reigning World Series Champions, the Boston Red Sox, and this season's best-selling team, the New York Yankees, is already the top-selling series heading into the season. The June 29 game is the #1 single event and is outpacing the next best-selling game, the Red Sox home opener against the Blue Jays, by nearly 50%.

"The appeal of MLB to a global audience continues to grow, and the overwhelming response for the rivalry matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox in London certainly proves that the sport has fans worldwide," said Jill Krimmel, StubHub's General Manager of MLB. "So far, fans from 44 different states in the U.S. and 27 different countries have already purchased tickets for the MLB London series, demonstrating that baseball has tremendous potential overseas much like the NFL and NBA have seen."

2019 TEAMS ON THE RISE

For the first time in a decade, the Philadelphia Phillies earn a spot on StubHub's top ten most in-demand teams after signing Bryce Harper . Sales are up 93% from this time last year, the highest growth of all teams since last season

. Sales are up 93% from this time last year, the highest growth of all teams since last season Manny Machado signing to the Padres lifted ticket sales on StubHub by nearly 300% compared to the day prior, and overall, the team saw a 44% jump in ticket sales from last year

signing to the Padres lifted ticket sales on StubHub by nearly 300% compared to the day prior, and overall, the team saw a 44% jump in ticket sales from last year The Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros also earn spots on this list

TOP TEN MOST IN DEMAND MLB TEAMS ON STUBHUB:

TOP 5 MOST IN DEMAND OPENING DAY GAMES

Visit the StubHub Press Box at www.stubhubpressbox.com for a more detailed preview that includes deeper insights on the teams, games and more. Click here for a file of graphics.

StubHub is marking its 12th season as the Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace of MLB and its 30 Major League Clubs. StubHub is also helping fans see their favorite MLB teams by offering a promotion for regular season games. When fans buy a ticket now, they'll receive 10% off their next MLB purchase. 2019 MLB regular season tickets are available to purchase on StubHub and will be listed up until game time for all 30 MLB teams. As always, StubHub backs all listings with its market- leading FanProtect™ Guarantee and MLB fans can use StubHub's 360-degree Virtual View feature and price alerts technology to find the perfect seats for any game.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or you'll receive your money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value. Our business partners include more than 150 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan and Tessitura. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE StubHub

Related Links

http://www.stubhub.com

