StubHub Named Official Partner of Outside Lands Music Festival

As The Official Ticket Resale Marketplace, StubHub Buyers Will Have Access to a Wider Selection of GA and VIP Tickets for Single and Three-Day Ticket Types

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, today announced a partnership with San Francisco's premiere festival, Outside Lands. After a short hiatus from a multi-year partnership, Outside Lands has selected StubHub as the Official Ticket Resale Partner, offering StubHub users an even wider selection of tickets for this top festival draw.

In its 16th year, Outside Lands is often a top-10 selling U.S. festival on StubHub, drawing a global crowd for its focus on the finest food, wine, beer, art and music, which includes The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Sturgill Simpson and Post Malone, performing a special concert set, as headliners this year. Utilizing StubHub's robust data intelligence, globally-scaled technology platform and unique ticket marketing capabilities, Outside Lands will be able to further reach and attract new customers to, ultimately, drive increased revenue.

"StubHub has proven to be a strong partner to Outside Lands in the past and we are pleased to be back in business with them," said Rich Goodstone, Co-Founder of Outside Lands and Superfly. "StubHub's vision to provide event organizers an additional ticket distribution channel to reach global audiences is one that speaks directly to our team. By exercising our freedom to reach fans through multiple ticketing providers, we're gaining a more diverse audience and increasing our access to data, to support many revenue streams, which I know StubHub is well positioned to do."

StubHub has increased its focus on supporting the live event industry by providing content rights holders and event producers with a new distribution channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with a wider selection of tickets. As a global platform, servicing customers in 195 countries, in 33 languages and 48 currencies, and nearly 25 years in the business, StubHub has a strong opportunity to drive more reach for event producers and more access for buyers.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to once again collaborate with Rich and the Outside Lands team to distribute secondary tickets," said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer for StubHub. "Outside Lands is one of our most in-demand festivals each year and we're confident we can only further drive more growth for the festival. Working together, we can reach their desired audiences and create a seamless experience to fulfill the tickets, all while giving StubHub's buyers from over 195 countries and territories access to even more ticket selection."

Buyers will have access to a wider selection of tickets for single day GA, single day VIP, 3-day GA and 3-day VIP ticket types on StubHub, as an official resale marketplace as well as the ability to purchase and resell tickets all the way through the festival, with a box office footprint near the festival. Tickets for the festival - August 9-11 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, featuring additional performances by The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Jungle, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Slowdive, Idris Elba, The Last Dinner Party, Victoria Monet and many more – can be purchased on StubHub .

About Outside Lands

Founded in 2008, San Francisco's Outside Lands annually takes place in historic Golden Gate Park. With an incomparable vision for marrying local food and drinks with music and art unlike any other festival in the country, Outside Lands has become one of the most popular summer events for both the culinary and music enthusiast alike. The three-day festival showcases the best in music, from legendary acts to emerging artists. It also features over 100 restaurants alongside wineries, breweries and cocktail experiences, nearly all of which are local to Northern California. To date, Outside Lands has generated over $1 billion for the economy since inception. Outside Lands was co-founded by Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment and takes place each August. Learn more at www.sfoutsidelands.com or on Twitter: @sfoutsidelands, Facebook: SFOutsideLands, and Instagram @outsidelands; #outsidelands.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 195 countries in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater – StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect Guarantee and global and 24/7 customer service support.

SOURCE StubHub