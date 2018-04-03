StubHub Partners with Roundabout Theatre Company, Providing Access to the Best of New York Theater to New Audiences

This commitment is supported by StubHub's new strategic partnership and future integration with Tessitura Network and their network of premiere not-for-profit arts and cultural institutions. Tessitura Network, which powers e-commerce, ticketing and fundraising solutions for more than 600 leading arts and cultural organizations globally, including Roundabout Theatre Company, will work with StubHub to build new ticketing technologies within their industry-leading platform, offering a more efficient ticket management solution for RTC and Tessitura clients.

"Our mission is to help our users achieve their missions," said Jack Rubin, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of the Tessitura Network. "Roundabout is a long-standing member of the Tessitura Network, and we are proud to support their success. StubHub, with its immense reach, provides another channel for Roundabout, and the entire Tessitura Community, to help them drive revenue in order to achieve their missions. Smartly moving inventory in a manner that benefits consumers and our clients is a vital need. We're thrilled to bring StubHub into our ecosystem of partners to help accomplish that."

With the technology, RTC will have access to real-time inventory management, market and pricing data to provide its box offices with more tools than ever, building on their continued superior ticketing experience for its ticket buyers and donors. The ticketing integrations will be launched later this year.

"As the nation's largest not-for-profit theatre company, it is our job to nurture the future of theater-going. We are always looking for ways to reach new audiences and connect with a diverse group of theater goers. We look forward to working with StubHub to further reach those goals," Roundabout's Artistic Director & CEO Todd Haimes.

The partnership extends beyond the ticketing integration. StubHub and RTC will collaborate to offer programming in its intimate Times Square Black Box space, a 55-seat Studio Theatre for small performances and readings, as well as shared events at StubHub's Times Square storefront location, including industry gatherings like RTC's recent Women in Theatre symposium, bringing together leaders in the performing arts for a thought-provoking discussion addressing inequities in the theatre industry and inclusive pathways to creative leadership roles for next-generation artists.

"StubHub is committed to being a valuable partner for venues serving theater and the performing arts and its patrons, and our partnership with the nation's largest not-for-profit theater company is an important step for us to back our commitment," said StubHub Music, Theater and Performing Arts General Manager Jeff Poirier. "Our partnership with both RTC and the Tessitura Network is significant, not only for StubHub, but for the live events industry. Together, we are collectively working to innovate with technology, and provide solutions and tools to both venues and customers to enable a superior ticketing experience that is truly worthy of a Broadway show, from start to finish."

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages. www.roundabouttheatre.org

About Tessitura Network

Tessitura Software is an enterprise CRM system that powers key business functions for arts & cultural organizations — ticketing and admissions, memberships, fundraising and development, marketing, education, analytics, reporting, website purchases, mobile applications and more. Tessitura is a unified system that enables a seamless, real-time, 360-degree comprehensive view across all functions, of all visitors, donors, members, and others who interact and transact with Tessitura-powered organizations.

Operating since 2001, Tessitura Network, Inc. is proud to be a member-owned and governed nonprofit with a mission to provide technology and services that improve the productivity and efficiency of its users, and enable knowledge and best practice sharing globally within and between the sectors served. Tessitura serves over 600 organizations on 3 continents including museums, performing arts centers, theatres, operas, orchestras, festivals, zoos, aquariums, educational institutions, film centers and more. For more information go to www.tessituranetwork.com or contact Marketing Director Lindsay Terchin at media@tessituranetwork.com.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is simple: help fans find fun. We connect fans with their favorite teams, shows and artists and introduce them to the ones they'll love next. As the largest ticket marketplace in the world, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever they want, through our desktop and mobile experiences, including our StubHub app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Android. Offering a superior fan experience at its core, StubHub reinvented the ticket resale market in 2000 and continues to lead it through innovation. Our industry firsts include the introduction of the first ticketing application, the first interactive seat mapping tool and the first live entertainment rewards program. Our business partners include more than 130 properties in MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA, plus AEG, AXS and Paciolan, and now the Tessitura Network. With the acquisition of Ticketbis in August 2016, throughout the world, StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience. StubHub is an eBay company. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or YouTube.com/StubHub.

