StubHub Releases Third Annual College Football Season Preview: Michigan is Back on Top and Georgia and Texas See Historic Demand

Top highlights include:

The Top 10 teams of 2019, led by Michigan at #1

LSU has the most in-demand game of the season for the second year in a row

Red River Showdown most anticipated rivalry game

eBay merchandise sales reveal Ohio fans purchase most gear

TEAMS ON TOP

Dominating the Big Ten for three straight seasons, the Michigan Wolverines take the top spot as the most in-demand team on StubHub, based on ticket sales. Just behind them are the Georgia Bulldogs with historic sales, more than doubling from last season, and surpassing Alabama as the #1 most in-demand SEC school this year. The Texas Longhorns make the biggest jump in demand amongst the Top 10 teams, with sales up 160% from last season.

"This year's college football demand is largely being driven by fans still fired up from last year's surprises and comebacks," said Jill Krimmel, general manager of sports for StubHub. "At StubHub, we're seeing remarkable demand for Texas and Georgia, and clearly, support for Clemson is strong after winning the National Championship last year, bringing them back into the Top 10 in-demand teams."

Top 10 Most In-Demand College Football Teams*

*Ranking based on StubHub ticket sales as of 8/13/19 for the 2019 college football season

SEC LEADS CONFERENCES

For the first time ever, the SEC is the top-selling conference, outselling the Big Ten by 34% - driven largely by Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU claiming spots in the Top 10 in-demand teams.

For a full data outlook and graphics with more insights on the top teams, a breakdown of which fans are showing up for neutral site games, the top-selling games of the season and more, visit the StubHub PressBox.

