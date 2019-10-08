StubHub Releases Third Annual NBA Preview: International Sales Grow and Los Angeles Teams Dominate as Super Star Duos Spark Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's largest event marketplace, today released its third-annual NBA Preview, analyzing data and providing insights on the top teams, most in-demand games and international ticket trends heading into the season.

Highlights include:

International ticket sales continue to climb

Los Angeles dominates, Lakers and Clippers lead Top 10 Teams at #1 and #2, respectively

Superstar duos have major effect on teams' ticket demand

New Orleans Pelicans enter Top 10 for the first time

Lakers-Clippers home opener is top-selling matchup of the season

INTERNATIONAL DEMAND

Taking NBA games to India for the first time, the league is continuing to see an expanded international profile and fandom. Domestic sales driven by international buyers has grown 34% since last year. New York, California and Florida have the largest rate of international buyers, featuring seven of the top teams.

L.A. CONTINUES TO DOMINATE

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most in-demand team for the third straight season, outselling the #2 Los Angeles Clippers by 32%. The Clippers are the #1 trending team this year, indicating the largest increase in ticket sales of any team this season at nine times the sales of 2018. The two teams are also topping the list of top games with two of their matchups and the Lakers-Clippers home opener earning the top-selling game of the season and considerably outselling last year's #1 game.

StubHub's 2019 Top 10 In-Demand NBA Teams*

*Ranking based on StubHub ticket sales as of 10/8/2019 for the 2019 NBA season

SUPERSTAR DUOS BRING THE HEAT

The season brings a variety of new superstar duos, from LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers have seen sales increase 15x for season opener tickets, while the #2 trending Pelicans - boasting the second biggest sales growth since last season - have seen a 9x increase in sales with Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball, with many more demand trends seeing an upward climb from the addition of these players.

"The biggest story of this year's NBA offseason was undoubtedly the rise of the star player duos and StubHub has seen this in sales with a significant uptick from those teams as fans ramp up to see the debut of these incredible athletes," said Akshay Khanna, GM of the NBA for StubHub. "The Clippers ticket sales were a staggering 800 percent higher this year than last, showing the power of celebrity in the NBA."

The full data outlook and graphics from StubHub's 2019 NBA season preview, with more insights on the top in-demand teams, top trending teams, the most anticipated games of the season and more, can be found here: StubHub PressBox .

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or you'll receive your money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value. Our business partners include more than 150 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan and Tessitura. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE StubHub

Related Links

http://www.stubhub.com

