StubHub Selects Google Cloud and Pivotal as Cloud Service Providers

StubHub is going all-in on Google Cloud and Pivotal and will leverage the breadth and depth of their services—including machine learning, analytics, databases, serverless computing, and developer tools—to innovate faster than ever before and to meet the demands of its growth around the world. This collaboration lays the foundation for StubHub to pioneer the next generation of digital products and inspiring event experiences.

"StubHub is all about the customer. Everything we create, from our mobile products to our customer service, reflects a deep desire to put the needs of fans first," said StubHub CTO Matt Swann. "We intend to set the bar for what highly curated fan experiences can be at scale before, during and after the event, everywhere fans expect us to be. We have bold plans for innovation in the years ahead."

StubHub is changing the way the company innovates by increasing its focus on mobile products and artificial intelligence while replacing legacy infrastructure to speed developer productivity. Pivotal and Google will empower StubHub to get to market quickly, at massive scale, and expand its global footprint. StubHub can now build new services and experiments once and deploy them globally in minutes, surfacing insights to fans in real-time.

"Digital transformation is on the mind of every technology leader, especially in industries requiring the capability to rapidly respond to changing consumer expectations. To adapt, enterprises need to bring together the best of modern developer environments with software-driven customer experiences designed to drive richer engagement," said Bill Cook, President of Pivotal. "We're excited to collaborate with StubHub to help them transform the event experience by leveraging Pivotal Cloud Foundry ("PCF") and Google Cloud to unleash software-developer productivity, as well as Pivotal Labs to help build next-generation applications and user experiences."

"There is strong alignment between StubHub's technology journey and the strengths of Google's partnership with Pivotal," said Brian Stevens, CTO of Google Cloud. "Google Cloud Platform's global presence, scale, and world-class AI and data solutions, coupled with Pivotal's services and platform will help StubHub offer the best customer experience."

As part of this journey, StubHub will put cutting edge tools and capabilities into the hands of its product, engineering and operations team members to create intelligent products, automate processes, and innovate new ways for fans to connect with live events:

Operating in 48 countries across the globe, with a diverse set of languages and currencies, StubHub's priority is evolving its platform, by leveraging the tools of Pivotal and Google to scale hardware and automate software builds.

StubHub has been an industry leader in product and technology since it opened its doors in 2000. To continue to exceed fans' expectations with innovative firsts, the company will lean into input from fans to radically advance its product experiences.

Data and machine learning will bring together the power of machines and StubHub's more than 17 years of ticket marketplace data to play an important role in predicting when, where and how to best serve fans.

As StubHub focuses squarely on fans, it is actively growing its product and technology organization.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is simple: help fans find fun. We connect fans with their favorite teams, shows and artists and introduce them to the ones they'll love next. As the largest ticket marketplace in the world, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever they want, through our desktop and mobile experiences, including our StubHub app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Android. Offering a superior fan experience at its core, StubHub reinvented the ticket resale market in 2000 and continues to lead it through innovation. Our industry firsts include the introduction of the first ticketing application, the first interactive seat mapping tool and the first live entertainment rewards program. Our business partners include more than 130 properties in MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA, plus AEG, AXS and Paciolan, and now the Tessitura Network. With the acquisition of Ticketbis in August 2016, throughout the world, StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience. StubHub is an eBay company (NASDAQ: EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or YouTube.com/StubHub.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stubhub-selects-google-cloud-and-pivotal-as-cloud-service-providers-300645412.html

SOURCE StubHub

Related Links

http://www.stubhub.com

