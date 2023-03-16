StubHub's 2023 MLB Preview: Yankees Lead Global Sales; Inaugural Mexico City Games and Returning London Games Reinvigorate International Fanbase

Postseason appearances last year led to boost in demand for Cardinals, Padres and Phillies

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of MLB Opening Day, StubHub, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of live events, releases its annual MLB season preview today, providing insights on ticket demand that indicate the league's top in demand teams, games and other trends of the 2023 season. The Yankees, with reigning American League (AL) MVP Aaron Judge, retake the #1 spot as the most in demand team, while MLB global demand surges, with games both domestic and abroad driving sales from all over the world.

Key highlights include:

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand MLB Teams

International appeal of baseball continues to grow ; legacy teams draw fans nationwide

Worldwide demand is at its highest since 2019, with buyers from over 45 different countries.



MLB makes its return to London and will play a series in Mexico City for the first time; the Mexico series is outselling the U.K. series by 40%.

The U.K. is the #1 international market (outside of North America ) for the most total sales, on viagogo (StubHub's international marketplace); Japan ranks #2, with 70% of sales going to Angels games to see superstar Shohei Ohtani .

The Cubs, Red Sox and Yankees are the only teams to attract ticket buyers from each of the 50 U.S. states.

The Yankees retake the #1 position for most in-demand team; Braves at #2

The Yankees are StubHub's top-selling team, outpacing the #2 Braves by almost 25%.



The Yankees draw the most global representation of any other team, with buyers from over 26 different countries and all 50 U.S. states.



Sales for the Braves on StubHub are trending at their highest ever – 50% above last year when they earned the #1 spot.

Postseason appearances and key player additions drive demand

The Cardinals, Phillies and Padres account for 20% of the league's total sales on StubHub.



The Phillies climb to #5 on the in-demand list, on the heels of a remarkable World Series run and the signing of superstar Trea Turner , which doubled ticket sales for the team on StubHub in the week after his signing.

The Cardinals move up to their highest position ever as the #3 team, after adding Willson Contreras ; the Padres move up to #9 after an epic playoff run and locking down Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado in the offseason.

"The 2022 World Series was StubHub's best-selling event of the year, and ticket sales heading into this MLB season indicate that excitement remains strong," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "While some of this season's trends mirror past years, such as the Yankees landing as the best-selling team, others indicate an enduring international upswing in demand, likely driven by the return of the international series and iconic teams that can drive sales from all 50 U.S. states. Notably, the Cardinals, Phillies and Padres are teams to watch with an uptick in demand on the heels of postseason appearances and key acquisitions."

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand MLB Teams*

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand Opening Day & Home Opener Games*

StubHub's 2023 Top International Markets (Outside North America)*

United Kingdom Japan Australia Germany Netherlands

*Rankings based on StubHub ticket sales as of 3/16 for 2023 MLB games.

StubHub is the world's largest marketplace to buy and sell tickets and a go-to platform for buyers, sellers and season ticket holders to easily buy and sell MLB tickets with confidence.

To request the full season preview with more detailed insights, email [email protected] .

