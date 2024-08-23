StubHub's 2024 NFL Season Preview: League Sales Up 38% Over Last Year; International Popularity Continues to Climb

Dallas Cowboys Back on Top as the #1 In-Demand Team of the Season with Las Vegas Raiders Close Behind at #2

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, has released its annual NFL Season Preview revealing the top-selling teams, games and trends of the season. Heading into the season, StubHub has seen a 38% increase in sales across the league compared to last season's start, with ticket buyers on StubHub and its international marketplace, viagogo, coming from 72 countries, and the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers leading demand.

Key highlights include:

StubHub's 2024 Top In-Demand NFL Teams

NFL's International Interest Continues to Soar - Buyers from 72 countries have already purchased NFL tickets this season Buyers from countries outside of the U.S. have purchased 41% more tickets than at the start of the 2023 season, accounting for 8% of all NFL tickets this season on StubHub, up from 4% last year The New York Jets have the highest percentage of tickets sold to international buyers, with 6% of tickets sold for their home games coming from outside of the U.S. and Canada , while the Miami Dolphins have the widest international following with ticket buyers from 29 countries The NFL's five international games have sold 35% more tickets than last year's five games

Buyers from 72 countries have already purchased NFL tickets this season Cowboys and Raiders Are Neck and Neck for Top Spot - Falcons see biggest sales jump The Dallas Cowboys take the #1 spot for the fourth time since 2017, StubHub's first NFL preview, outselling the #2 Raiders by 13% 89% of tickets sold for the Las Vegas Raiders have come from out-of-state buyers, more than any other team The #3 Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a 49% increase in sales compared to last year's season start and host the Cowboys in the best-selling game of the season The Atlanta Falcons have seen the biggest jump in sales, with sales on StubHub up nearly 6x over last year

Falcons see biggest sales jump

"The NFL's global popularity continues to expand - international fans have purchased 41% more tickets for games on StubHub, compared to last season's start, while South America will play host to its first NFL game," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "The wide-reaching Cowboy fan base takes the top spot on our list of best-selling teams for the fourth time since 2017, just narrowly outselling the Raiders and the incredible sales driven by Vegas visitors."

International NFL Games of 2024 Ranked*

*Based on cumulative StubHub North America and viagogo international ticket sales for the 2024 season, as of August 19, 2024. Sales for events in the U.K. occur on viagogo only - StubHub North America does not list tickets for U.K. events.

StubHub's Top In-Demand 2024 NFL Teams*

*Based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub for the 2024 season, as of August 19, 2024.

StubHub's Top In-Demand NFL Games of the 2024 Season*

*Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2024 season, as of August 19, 2024.

Full data and insights from the NFL season preview can be found at stubhub.com/2024NFLpreview .

