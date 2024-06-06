StubHub's 2024 Summer Tour Preview: Live Music's Global Reach Soars As More Fans Travel Abroad for Shows

Summer Concert Season Sees Widest Representation of Ticket Buyers Globally in StubHub History

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer effectively underway, StubHub is pleased to share its annual Summer Tour Preview, showcasing the season's most in-demand tours, concert events, and other trends. This summer, live concerts have become a global phenomenon, with ticket buyers from 195 countries on StubHub, showcasing the widest-ever global reach on StubHub in one summer. And more of those fans are traveling for these novel experiences: three times more U.S. fans are traveling internationally for concerts and festivals this summer on StubHub, compared to last summer, and a 42% uptick in international concert fans coming to the U.S. for events.

StubHub's 2024 Top In-Demand Global Artists of the Summer

Key highlights include:

Global Concert Appeal: U.S. buyers are traveling to more than 53 countries for the events they're experiencing abroad this summer

U.S. buyers are traveling to more than 53 countries for the events they're experiencing abroad this summer Newcomers Join the Lineup: Newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and Zach Bryan make a list that has five acts returning from last year for an encore appearance: Taylor Swift , Coldplay, Morgan Wallen , Bruce Springsteen and P!NK

Newcomers and make a list that has five acts returning from last year for an encore appearance: , Coldplay, , and P!NK Female Artists Make An Impression: Each of the three female artists in the top 10 list this summer is driving over twice the sales on average than their male counterparts and generating 150% more sales per show, on average, than the seven male acts

"The global reach of live music is the widest we've seen in any given summer season on StubHub, with ticket buyers coming from 195 countries," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Americans traveling to international concerts and festivals is up threefold over last summer, while we're also seeing 42% growth in the number of international fans coming to the U.S."

StubHub's Top 10 Global Touring Artists of Summer 2024

*Ranked by cumulative global concert sales this summer on StubHub and viagogo as of June 3, 2024 for events taking place from Memorial Day (May 27th) through Labor Day (September 2nd) 2024.

Top Artists for International Buyers Traveling to the U.S. this Summer

International buyers are flocking to see these top acts in the U.S.:

*Ranked by artists with the highest number of tickets sold for their U.S. only events to buyers outside of the U.S. on StubHub North America and viagogo as of June 3, 2024 for events taking place from Memorial Day (May 27th) through Labor Day (September 2nd) 2024.

Full data and insights from the Summer Tour preview can be found at www.stubhub.com/2024SummerConcerts .

