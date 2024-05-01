StubHub's Inaugural WNBA Season Preview: Caitlin Clark Fuels Surge in Demand for the Entire League, Alongside Other Former NCAAW Players in Their Rookie Years

WNBA Sales Double Last Season; Las Vegas Aces are the Top In-Demand Team After Back-to-Back Finals Wins

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we gear up for the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA season, StubHub has launched its inaugural WNBA Season Preview , revealing the top-selling teams, games, and trends of the season. This year marks another pivotal moment for women's sports, with WNBA sales on StubHub growing by 93% compared to last season. The Indiana Fever is at the forefront of this growth, with sales skyrocketing 13-fold, following their draft pick of college basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Key highlights include:

StubHub's 2024 Top In-Demand WNBA Teams

Star Rookies and The Caitlin Clark Effect: The Indiana Fever are the top trending team with overall sales more than 13x this same time last year. The Fever are the #3 in-demand team this year, climbing from the #11 spot in 2023 Indiana plays in nine of the 10 best-selling games of the season, all on the road

"StubHub has seen a significant increase in WNBA demand, just as we did in NCAAW Basketball this past season, marking a notable moment in the sport's and league's popularity," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "The 2023 WNBA Finals set a record for the league on StubHub, with sales tripling compared to the previous year. Now, as we head into this season, Caitlin Clark's impact is electrifying, sparking an unprecedented 15x increase in searches for the Indiana Fever after her WNBA draft announcement."

StubHub's Top In-Demand WNBA Teams*

*Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2024 season as of April 30, 2024.

StubHub's Top Trending Teams*

*Based on teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2024 season as of April 30, 2024, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2023 season

Full data and insights from the WNBA season preview can be found at stubhub.com/2024WNBApreview .

