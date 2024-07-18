Stucco Market to reach USD 32.75 Bn dominated by Residential Segment - Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A mixture of aggregates, a binder, and water is used to make stucco, also known as render. When stucco is placed wet, it solidifies into a highly dense material. As property owners and developers are seeking long-lasting solutions for building exteriors, Stucco has emerged as a preferred choice due to its robustness and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions. Technological developments in the production process are improving the consistency and quality of stucco, making it a more dependable and long-lasting material that meets the demanding specifications for modern building projects.

Stellar Market Research, a global Chemical & Material Market research firm has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the "Stucco Market". The Stucco Market size was valued at USD 24.06 Bn in 2023 and the total Stucco revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 32.75 Bn by 2030.

The research report from Stellar Market Research offers vital insights into the dynamic Stucco Market landscape. Focused primarily on key players, market segments, business strategies, production complexities, and pricing structures, the report provides a user-friendly and thorough comprehension of market dynamics and pivotal factors shaping industry growth. It methodically examines driving and restraining factors, market trends, costs, shares, supply and demand dynamics, and product analyses. The Stucco market report undergoes rigorous analysis utilizing analytical backgrounds such as SWOT and PESTLE analysis to reveal deeper insights into market dynamics and prospects.

Market Size in 2023 USD 24.06 Bn. Market Size in 2030 USD 32.75 Bn. CAGR 4.5 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Material, Type, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Comparative analysis of stucco vs. other exterior finishes like brick, vinyl, and fiber cement in terms of initial investment, lifecycle costs, and ROI.

The stucco supply chain overview includes key raw material suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers.

Analysis of logistical challenges such as transportation costs, raw material availability, and import/export regulations

Potential challenges and risks, such as economic downturns, regulatory changes, and shifts in consumer preferences, along with mitigation strategies.

Analysis of sectors like hospitality, education, and retail where stucco is extensively used for both new constructions and renovations.

Key Player Offerings

LaHabra, a leading stucco manufacturer, recently introduced NTS (New Technology Stucco), which is the latest in their line of quality stucco products. NTS continues LaHabra's tradition of innovation and manufacturing excellence in the stucco market

To strengthen Foundation Building Materials (FBM)'s position in the construction materials market by integrating the expertise and customer base of Stucco Master Supply, FBM acquired Stucco Master Supply, LLC.

To add plaster and concrete products to its portfolio, complementing its existing range of building materials like roofing, stucco, and hardscapes RWC Building Products acquired New Mexico Plaster and Supply.

Stucco Market Regional Analysis

A combination of robust economic conditions, a high volume of construction activity, and the material's long-lasting beauty have made the US stucco market one of the largest in North America. As stucco is an attractive exterior finish material that is weather-resistant and energy-efficient, the U.S. housing market, which sees an average of 1.2 million new houses built each year drives up demand for the material. Additionally, the nation's well-established supply chain ensures a constant supply of quality stucco materials, including major companies like California Stucco Materials Corporation, Omega Products International, and BASF SE. Stucco is becoming a popular material for both new construction and restorations as the UK construction industry experiences an upsurge. For builders and homeowners, stucco is a cost-effective option because its typical production costs in the UK are about £15 per square meter. With over 40% of the population living in urban areas and a 5.5% annual growth rate in buildings, the China stucco market has been growing as a result of urbanization and infrastructural development. In the India stucco market, there is a growing awareness and adoption of sustainable building practices further influencing the industrial trends in the stucco market. The construction industry in India has enormous potential, especially with government programs like the "Housing for All" project, which aims to create affordable houses. Innovative building technology and sustainable construction methods support Japan stucco market. Prominent companies like AkzoNobel, Sika AG, and Nippon Paint Holdings have grown their presence in the region with the help of a strong supply chain and rising raw material imports. This growing trend makes the Asia Pacific Stucco Market attractive for growth.

Cement Stucco as Cost-Effective Durability in Construction

Preferred for both residential and commercial construction projects, cement stucco is well-known for its durability and adaptability. The low cost of manufacture in comparison to alternative materials enables this large production volume. For large-scale projects, cement-based stucco is a cost-effective option because its production costs range from $50 to $75 per metric ton. In addition, the cost of labor and installation for installing cement stucco is competitive, when compared to other exterior treatments. As it requires less care and is long-lasting, cement-based stucco has a good return on investment. In comparison to other materials, the average cement stucco finish has a 50–80-year lifespan and can save up to 60% on long-term maintenance expenses. Cement stucco performs better since it withstands a wider range of weather, from intense heat to heavy rainfall. It offers better thermal insulation, resulting in up to 30% energy savings on heating and cooling costs. Building performance is very important in areas with harsh weather and this energy efficiency is especially important in these regions.

By Type

Insulated

Traditional

By End User

Residential

Non-Residential

Stucco Market's Key Players include

The QUIKRETE Companies

Sika AG

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

BASF SE

DuPont DE Nemours

Others

Key questions answered in the Stucco Market are:

What is a Stucco?

What is the current growth rate of the Stucco Market?

Who are the key players in the Stucco Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Stucco Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Stucco Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Stucco Market?

What are the key trends in the Stucco Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Stucco Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Stucco Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Stucco Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material, Type, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Stellar Market Research a leading Chemical & Material research firm, has also published the following reports:

Earthen Plasters Market: The market was valued at USD 94.95 million in 2023. Global Earthen Plasters Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

Concrete admixtures market: The market was valued at USD 25.20 Bn. in 2023. The Global Concrete admixtures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% and is expected to reach USD 46.06 Bn. during the forecast period.

Concrete Mixer Market: The market was valued at nearly US$ 6.89 Bn. in 2023. Concrete Mixer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% & is expected to reach US$ 8.81 Bn. by 2030.

Hollow Concrete Blocks Market: The market size was valued at USD 260.24 Billion in 2023 and the total Hollow Concrete Blocks Market is expected to reach USD 373.58 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Decorative Concrete Market: The market size was at USD 18.34 Bn. in 2023, and the total market is expected to grow at 6.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 27.94 Bn. by 2030.

