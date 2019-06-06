Stuck in Traffic: Miami Has the 12ᵗʰ-Worst Traffic Congestion and 13ᵗʰ-Longest Commute in the Country

MIAMI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami has the 12th-worst traffic congestion and 13th-longest commute in the U.S., according to a new Miami Urban Future Initiative (MUFI) report, "Stuck in Traffic," authored by urbanist and professor Richard Florida and Steven Pedigo.

In a data-driven report, Florida and Pedigo examine the current state of transportation, congestion, and commuting in Miami, along with new opportunities to create a more sustainable and better-functioning transportation network.

"The kind of traffic congestion Miami now has is an unyielding barrier to the region's innovative aspirations and economic competitiveness," explains Florida. "Time wasted in congestion is a deadweight economic loss. When a place gets too congested and clogged up, its innovative potential and economic capacity suffer."

Key Findings

Among large metros, Greater Miami has the 12 th -worst traffic congestion in the country. The average commuter loses more than 100 hours of productive time to congestion each year, and this costs the metro roughly $4 billion in lost economic output.

The average commuter loses more than 100 hours of productive time to congestion each year, and this costs the metro roughly in lost economic output. Greater Miami has the 13 th -longest median commute time in the country. The average commuter drives roughly 30 minutes each way.

The average commuter drives roughly 30 minutes each way. Miami's future as a startup hub and global city hinges on moving beyond the car. The world's leading startup hubs are in dense, transit-served urban areas. And the innovative companies and leading-edge global talent Miami needs to attract want to be able to live without a car.

The world's leading startup hubs are in dense, transit-served urban areas. And the innovative companies and leading-edge global talent needs to attract want to be able to live without a car. Miami remains heavily dependent on the car. More than three-quarters of Miami commuters drive alone to work. That's far more than in leading global cities like New York and leading startup hubs like San Francisco , where a much greater fraction of commuters use transit or bicycle or walk to work.

More than three-quarters of commuters drive alone to work. That's far more than in leading global cities like and leading startup hubs like , where a much greater fraction of commuters use transit or bicycle or walk to work. Just 3 percent of Miami commuters use public transit, and ridership is declining. Compare that to nearly a fifth of San Franciscans and nearly a third of New Yorkers.

Compare that to nearly a fifth of San Franciscans and nearly a third of New Yorkers. An even smaller fraction of Miami commuters walks or bicycles to work. Just 1.5 percent of Miami commuters walk to work, and fewer than 1 percent bike to work—a shocking statistic for such a warm, sunny climate. Poor infrastructure and dangerous conditions are a powerful disincentive for walking and bicycling commuters. Worse, this phenomenon hurts the region's ability to compete for tech talent and sends a signal that Miami is not a major knowledge hub.

The full report, including detailed data charts and maps, is available here.

Miami Urban Future Initiative

The Miami Urban Future Initiative (MUFI) is a joint effort between the Creative Class Group and Florida International University's College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA) to develop new research and insights for building a stronger, more innovative, and more inclusive economy in Miami. The initiative engages top thinkers and researchers from across the region and the world to combine their knowledge with that of the region's business leaders, economic development practitioners, and other key stakeholders. Its efforts are made possible thanks to generous funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

FIU College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts

The FIU College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA) provides students with the distinct experience of working closely with an award-winning faculty in nationally ranked accredited programs in the heart of Miami, North Miami, Miami Beach, and Wynwood—four of the country's most vibrant, diverse, and creative cities. Focused on its engaged mission of driving the information, innovation, and cultural economy of South Florida and beyond, CARTA is committed to a trans-disciplinary curriculum that prepares graduates for meaningful careers and leadership in their chosen professions.

Creative Class Group

Founded by world-renowned urbanist Richard Florida, the Creative Class Group (CCG) is an advisory services firm composed of leading next-generation researchers, academics, and business strategists. Utilizing its unique approach and metrics, CCG works with companies and governments worldwide.

