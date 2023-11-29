STUCK WITH AN UNWANTED GIFT FROM A HOLIDAY SWAP? ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER IS HERE TO RIGHT THIS SEASON'S GIFTING WRONGS

The nation's leading hard cider brand1 is making sure drinkers get the gift and taste they deserve this holiday season by creating the first-ever Angry Swap. Don't get mad. Get Angry!

WALDEN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, friends and family come together for the annual holiday gift exchange. And every year, there's always one gift that absolutely no one wants. Walking away from the gift swap with a stinky candle or random novelty figurine that will never see the light of day can be tough, especially if you've spent time and money picking out the perfect gift to contribute yourself. A recent survey found that 61% of those who have participated in gift swaps have been disappointed with the gifts they ended up with2. But this year, Angry Orchard Hard Cider is encouraging those upset about their unwanted gifts to "get Angry" instead.

Angry Orchard is making sure drinkers get the gift and taste they deserve this holiday season by creating the first-ever Angry Swap.

Starting today, Angry Orchard is righting the gifting wrongs this holiday season by launching The Angry Swap. With 41% of people saying they would love to walk away from gift exchanges with alcohol2, Angry Orchard is offering drinkers the opportunity to swap their unwanted gifts for $50 and a year's supply of new Angry Orchard Crisp Imperial Hard Cider. The high-ABV imperial cider is sure to satisfy drinkers looking for that extra punch and deliciously bold flavor to help get through the holidays.

To be clear, we don't want your crappy gifts either. Simply share a photo of your unwanted gift on Instagram or Twitter using #AngrySwap and tagging @AngryOrchard for a chance to win $50 and a year's supply of new Crisp Imperial. The sweepstakes will be open from November 29 to December 20 and winners will be notified via direct message from the official @AngryOrchard social channels or by email. Click here for the complete rules and regulations.

Crisp Imperial is Angry Orchard's boldest new flavor that packs an extra punch. Clocking in at 8% ABV, Crisp Imperial offers the easy-to-drink and madly refreshing Crisp Apple flavor drinkers know and love, now with an added edge. Whether you're hitting the town, hosting a party or cozying up by the fire, Crisp Imperial offers the deliciously bold flavor drinkers deserve this season.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard Crisp Imperial Hard Cider, please visit AngryOrchard.com and follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country1, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com.

