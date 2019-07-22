"Stuck With You:" Tammy Townsend and Timon Kyle Durrett to Star in New UMC Original Series from Patricia Cuffie-Jones

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its original series, "A House Divided," UMC (www.UMC.tv) – the first and leading streaming service for Black film and television from AMC Networks' RLJ Entertainment – announced today a new original romantic comedy series from writer/director Patricia Cuffie-Jones called "Stuck With You." The new series will star Tammy Townsend ("Love Is_," "K.C. Undercover") and Timon Kyle Durett ("Queen Sugar," "Single Ladies") as Candace and Luvell, an unhappily married celebrity couple that struggles with being the face of #relationshipgoals in the spotlight, while living two separate lives behind closed doors.

At first glance, Candace and Luvell seemed like the perfect storybook couple. The marriage of the former R&B princess and Hollywood's leading man was envied by all, especially after the release of their hit tell-all relationship book, "CandyLuv." But while their careers were being catapulted to new heights overnight, their model marriage was falling apart. Ultimately, they agree that the best way to protect their brand and status as the "it" couple is to hold off on a divorce and live separate lives… while under one roof. AJ Johnson (Baby Boy), Jessica Obilom (Trafficked), Terrence Green ("Step Up: High Water"), Tiffany Black (When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story), former Danity Kane member D. Woods, and R&B singer, Shanice will also star in the new series.

Prior to "Stuck With You," Patricia Cuffie-Jones has created, written and directed several film projects currently available to stream on UMC including Love the One You're With starring RonReaco Lee, D.B. Woodside and Nadine Ellis, Addicted to You starring Letoya Luckett, Brely Evans, and Thomas Q. Jones, You Can't Hurry Love starring Essence Atkins, Victoria Rowell, and Richard Brooks, as well as Victoria Rowell's December 2018 opioid addiction miniseries "Jacqueline and Jilly." Casting for "Stuck With You" is currently underway with production set to begin next month.

"I'm honored to have 'Stuck With You' as part of the UMC family," said show creator, Patricia Cuffie-Jones. "I'm excited to have another project on their growing platform of content that is created for us, by us, and starring us. It's always been my goal to tell relatable and universal love stories through the eyes of complex African-American characters, and I'm just grateful for this opportunity to catapult this project to the next level and share more of my work with their audience. Tammy and Timon are a force together. Literally TNT! I can't wait for viewers to be captivated by this complex couple entangled in this unique love story."

"With several projects already on UMC, Patricia's storytelling has proven to resonate with both loyal viewers and UMC's growing subscriber base," said Brett Dismuke, Chief Content Officer of UMC. "As we continue our focus on developing more original content that speaks to African American and urban audiences nationwide, we are excited to build relationships with seasoned content creators and storytellers that deliver exceptionally compelling programming. Patricia's 'Stuck With You' exemplifies the perfect mix of romance and comedic relief that is currently missing from today's television landscape and that audiences are sure to find enjoyable."

