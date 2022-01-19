Stuckey Automotive to Host Job Fair With Onsite Interviews

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuckey Automotive, the area's largest automotive group, announces an open job fair on February 1st and 2nd, 4 – 7 p.m., at the all-new Stuckey Ford Bellefonte located at 2892 Benner Pike in Bellefonte in Centre County. The job fair will resume on February 10th, 4 – 7 p.m., at the Stuckey Automotive Headquarters located at 899 Plank Road in Duncansville in Blair County. The dealership is seeking to recruit skilled individuals to secure available positions in sales, administrative support, business development, customer care, reconditioning and detail, parts and service, and collision repair. All positions are full-time with an immediate start date.

Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive

"Each year, we set our horizon toward achieving lofty goals. I suppose one could say it's become our signature," laughs Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive. "We've only been able to realize our goals because of the skilled men and women who make Stuckey Automotive the organization it is today. We plan to do a lot in 2022, but we can only get there by recruiting even more talent."

Matt Meiser, General Manager at Stuckey Automotive, adds, "The talent pool is rich and deep and it's right here in our backyard. We're inviting everyone to be part of a culture that believes recruiting talent is second to retaining talent. This job fair is our invitation to be part of our next chapter."

Stuckey Automotive offers full-time employees a healthy work / life balance, a competitive medical insurance package, a generous PTO policy, and an attractive compensation structure. Job seekers may request a scheduled onsite interview when submitting their résumé to [email protected]. Stuckey Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, please contact Karen Beauchamp, Marketing Director, at 814.693.4866 or [email protected].

About Stuckey Automotive:

Stuckey Automotive, established in 1959 with the founding of Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg, is a Duncansville-based dealership that proudly serves the communities in Blair and Centre counties and throughout central Pennsylvania. Collectively, the Stuckey Automotive dealerships serve the Ford, Subaru, GM, Mitsubishi, commercial vehicle, and used vehicle markets. A solution for all automotive needs, each dealership offers a complementary service and parts center and access to the Stuckey Automotive Collision Center. For more information, visit StuckeyAutomotive.com.

