Stud Rx Now Offering Men's Health Compounded Hair Loss and Hygiene Solutions

HOUSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stud Rx is proud to announce the launch of a new line of men's health compounded hair loss and hygiene products. This expansion into the men's telehealth health space provides solutions for hair loss, skincare, and erectile dysfunction treatments.

"We are thrilled to offer this new line of products tailored specifically to the needs of our male customers," says Stud Rx Founder, Dr. J. David Hayes. "Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible solutions for their individual needs."

The new product line includes an anti-itch beard growth oil, shampoo and conditioner formulated for men. The oil is designed to nourish and soften facial hair while also preventing itchiness often associated with growing a beard. Meanwhile, minoxidil helps stimulate hair growth by increasing blood flow to hair follicles and causing resting follicles to grow hair again—and the result is often thicker hair. This blend of these two FDA-approved drugs is a win-win. In clinical studies of compounded hair loss treatments that include both finasteride and minoxidil, the majority of participants report successful outcomes such as greater scalp coverage, thicker hair with greater volume, better density, and an improved overall appearance.

In addition to providing quality compounded treatments for men's health concerns, Stud Rx also offers same day delivery in select areas so that customers can receive their medication quickly without leaving home. Furthermore, all medications are dispensed by certified pharmacists who ensure that all safety protocols are followed during the preparation and dispensing process.

"At Stud Rx we believe in providing quality care for men at an affordable price," says Hayes. "Our mission is to make sure that everyone has access to safe and effective treatments online regardless of their budget."

With this new product launch Stud Rx hopes to revolutionize the way men receive care when it comes to their health needs. With quality compounded medications available at an affordable price along with same day delivery options in select areas – Stud Rx aims to make sure that no man goes without quality healthcare when they need it most.

Stud-RX® is an "Isopharmic" company that was founded by Dr. J. David Hayes and partners in 2020. The innovative team sensed the need for a totally discreet platform where men can feel less vulnerable to discussing their intimate concerns. This telehealth application specializes in the treatment for erectile dysfunction. Men can get their erectile dysfunction questions answered, discuss options, and receive medications promptly, totally online, through a telehealth visit. All calls and messages are free and totally confidential.

