Student-Athletes denied NIL compensation may be affected by a class action lawsuit

Just months after NCAA President Charlie Baker unveiled a plan that would allow for additional compensation of college athletes, lawyers began notifying student-athletes who were restricted from receiving compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) of their potential claims in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit challenges certain NCAA rules that restrict student-athlete compensation related to the commercial use of their NIL, and it seeks more than $1 billion in damages based on the share of broadcast revenue and other earnings it claims athletes would have received if the NCAA rules at issue had not existed.

The class action lawsuit includes all current and former college athletes who received full Grant-in-Aid (GIA) scholarships and compete on, or competed on, a Division I men's or women's basketball team or an FBS football team, at a college or university that is a member of one of the Power Five Conferences (including Notre Dame), any time between June 15, 2016 and November 3, 2023 OR who competed on a Division I athletic team in any sport, excluding basketball and football, prior to July 1, 2021 and received compensation while a Division I college athlete for the use of their NIL between July 1, 2021 and November 3, 2023.

If you are included in the damages Classes described above, you may remain in the lawsuit or ask to be excluded from it. If you do nothing, you will remain in the lawsuit and be able to share in any financial recovery that may be obtained. You will be bound by all court orders, and you will give up your right to pursue your own claims against Defendants. Alternatively, if you exclude yourself from the lawsuit (i.e., opt out), you will not be entitled to any financial recovery that may be obtained, you will not be bound by any court orders, and you may pursue your own claims against Defendants.

If you would like to be updated about the status of the lawsuit and any possible compensation, go to www.NILCollegeAthleteLitigation.com and provide your contact information.

