Student Dance Performances, Upbeat Rally to Celebrate School Choice Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter and private school students in the Albuquerque area will bring their school spirit to a high-energy celebration of education on Monday, Jan. 27. New Mexico's largest event during School Choice Week, the celebration will include a student showcase at the Albuquerque Convention Center, followed by a march to and rally at Civic Plaza. More than 500 are expected to attend the free event, which is open to the public.

The student showcase will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center's Ballroom C with a welcome by Matt Pahl, executive director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. The showcase will feature student speakers, music and dance performances, including a world-famous Flamenco group.

At 12:45 p.m., attendees will participate in a celebratory march to Civic Plaza, where students will lead the crowd in a fun "flash mob" performance of the National School Choice Week dance.

The Albuquerque showcase and rally are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"In New Mexico, every student and family should have equitable choice for their education," said Kelly Callahan, director of school quality and support at Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. "Having the freedom of choice allows families to choose from many high-quality school options regardless of socioeconomic status or background. The goal of this year's National School Choice Week event is to spotlight educational options for New Mexico students and to celebrate student success stories."

This event is organized by the Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the primary entity that supports and advocates for charter schools in the Land of Enchantment.

The Albuquerque Convention Center is located at 2nd Civic Plaza NW. The Civic Plaza is located at 401 2nd St. NW.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-mexico.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

