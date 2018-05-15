Student Discounts Offered by Businesses Make Ends a Little Easier to Meet, Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many would agree when it comes to finances that students don't have it easy in America. Ever-increasing college tuition rates force students to take out more student loans for higher loan amounts and not every student is guaranteed sufficient financial assistance. Beyond tuition, living costs may make attending college expensive, too. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company that assists students in applying for income-driven repayment programs, knows that student loan borrowers need all of the assistance that they can get, financial or otherwise.

vectorfactory/Bigstock.com

"Given how much debt a lot of our clients have taken on in pursuit of an education, we know how expensive attending school can be," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "We encourage all students to seek out savings when they can."

In addition to steep tuition, full-time attendance at school may make finding a job to cover necessities like rent, car payments and food difficult. Even if a student isn't going to school full time, maintaining healthy stress levels while trying to balance part-time schooling and a part-time job can be a challenge.

Student discounts are one way to help students still get the items or services that they need without forcing further financial strain on them. Many chain restaurants offer student discounts, but they may not advertise that fact, and students will have to ask if they are available. Some businesses also do back-to-school sales. Students can look beyond just big discount chains or office supply retailers, as some computer places, art supply stores and shipping services can offer deals to students to help them out as school begins. During the semester, students who are interested in the arts and entertainment may also find student discounts on concerts, plays, movies and more.

"All sorts of places offer student discounts now, as many businesses have people with student loans in their workforce, so they really understand," said Molina.

After they've left school, some former students may be taking advantage of income-driven repayment, which are plans that often lower student loan payments for federal borrowers. Savvy students and former students may be utilizing what they can to save a little or even a lot. AFBC has helped thousands of student loan borrowers successfully apply for income-driven repayment plans that helped give borrowers' budgets more breathing room. With more room in the budget, such students can hopefully breathe easier knowing they have a better chance at keeping themselves financially afloat.

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

American Financial Benefits Center Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about American Financial Benefits Center, please contact:

American Financial Benefits Center

1900 Powell Street #600

Emeryville, CA 94608

1-800-488-1490

info@afbcenter.com

Related Images

student-finance-while-attending.jpg

Student Finance While Attending College

vectorfactory/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

AFBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/student-discounts-offered-by-businesses-make-ends-a-little-easier-to-meet-says-american-financial-benefits-center-300648335.html

SOURCE American Financial Benefits Center