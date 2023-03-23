Student From Ground-Breaking Learning Innovator, School Without Suffering, Takes Home First Prize In 2023 Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair With Inventive Time Management App

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School Without Suffering proudly announced that Alexander Proshkin recently won a first prize ribbon for his science project, "Investigating the Synergetic Integration of Multifaceted Abstractions with Constraint Programming for Enhanced Time Interval Optimization." The project investigates how constraint programming can be used to power an app allowing users to build and adjust their weekly schedule, quickly and naturally, based on individual time constraints. Proshkin's win in the Computer Science and Systems Software category nominates him to compete in the upcoming California Science and Engineering fair taking place on April 11.

"It's surreal to think that a short time ago, I wasn't even sure if I would be able to take on participating in the 2023 GSDSEF," said Alexander. "Working with School Without Suffering helped me see that I could, and I'm so grateful to have this opportunity to help people who face similar challenges."

Alexander was inspired to pursue the project through his own struggles with time management, executive function, and related anxiety coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown, which brought him to School Without Suffering in the spring of 2022. School Without Suffering supports many other students like Alexander, giving them opportunities that they might otherwise miss if they were forced to adjust to traditional schools ill-prepared to meet their needs.

"I am incredibly proud of Alex," said Laura Fragomeni, School Without Suffering Executive Director and Principal Academic Coach. "He has worked hard over the past year to learn about himself and implement tools to overcome the challenges he faced with anxiety and executive function. He had already won the prizes of health, happiness, and academic success before the GSDSEF judges gave him this ribbon. And now he has a tangible award that shows him and everyone else what students who struggle with anxiety can achieve when they have the right tools and support."

Alexander will continue to receive support from School Without Suffering to make sure that he has a healthy and successful end to his senior year of high school – including a strong showing at the 2023 California Science and Engineering Fair. Alexander plans to take a gap year before college, using the time to further develop his time management app and successfully manage his school-related anxiety, allowing him to get the most out of his college experience.

About School Without Suffering

Founded in 2020 by Harvard graduate and diverse-learning educator, Laura Fragomeni, School Without Suffering is an accredited, virtual K-12 school and academic coaching practice for students who struggle with anxiety and other issues that make it difficult for them to attend traditional schools. School Without Suffering teaches students to first master their mindset before they master their lessons, with the understanding that all learning is personal, authentic relationships matter, and emotions are an integral part of learning. School Without Suffering takes an empathetic, neuroscience-based approach that learning should feel good if it is going to be effective. Learn how School Without Suffering is changing the culture of education at: www.SchoolWithoutSuffering.com .

