Student From The Chicago School Receives Fulbright Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is pleased to announce that Andrew Currey has received the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award in the field of Business/Management for the 2019-2020 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Mr. Currey is one of over 2,100 U.S. citizens who will study, conduct research, and teach abroad for the 2019-2020 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. He was selected on the basis of his academic and professional achievement, as well as the record of his service and leadership potential in his field of study.

Through Fulbright's Binational Business Internship Program, Mr. Currey will take talent management and MBA courses at Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México. During the internship phase of the program, he hopes to gain an understanding of what motivates Mexican employees and how to best support their well-being in the workplace – an understanding that will enable him to develop Employee Assistance Programs that specifically support the LatinX community.

"We are so proud of Andrew for being chosen for this prestigious and life-changing honor," said TCSPP Chicago Campus Dean Margie Martyn, Ph.D. "Fulbright scholars have a great impact in communities around the world, and I am certain that Andrew will leverage his TCSPP education and training to make the most of this opportunity."

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is administered at The Chicago School through Dr. Breeda McGrath, Dean of Academic Affairs, TCSPP Online Campus.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Since its establishment in 1946 under legislation introduced by the late U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright of Arkansas, the Fulbright Program has given more than 390,000 scholarships. Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all disciplines while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 59 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 84 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

In the United States, the Institute of International Education supports the implementation of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, including conducting an annual competition for the scholarships.

For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves approximately 5,000 students across locations in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

