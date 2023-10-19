Student Housing Performance Slips, But Sector Still Well-Positioned, Yardi Matrix Reports

Data provider expands coverage area, including more institutionally-owned student properties

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preleasing for student housing dropped back from 2022 levels in the final weeks of summer and start of fall, according to the latest National Student Housing Report from Yardi® Matrix, which is now available for download.

The preleasing slowdown also impacted rent growth, which has dropped 0.9 percent from its March peak. Still, the sector is strongly positioned going into the fall 2023 semester, with high occupancy and record-high rents for the 2023-2024 school year.

In an update to student housing reporting, an updated Yardi Matrix data set includes 892,511 beds in 30 markets as of this reporting period. This grouping incorporates more markets with institutionally-owned dedicated student housing properties.

As of September 2023, 95.1 percent of beds at Yardi 200 universities were preleased, compared to 96.2 percent in September 2022. Analysts say that lower preleasing in recent months can be partly attributed to slow lease-up of new 2023 deliveries, which were only 84.4 percent preleased in September.

"This year's lease-up was still a success, however, as September preleasing was ahead of September 2019, 2020 and 2021, and 56 university markets had preleasing of 99 percent or above," states the report.

Rents are near an all-time high at $846 per bed, relatively unchanged in the past four months. Rent growth dropped to 6.1 percent in September, down from 6.5 percent in August and a peak of 7 percent in March 2023. But it is still well above previous years; it averaged 2.9 percent in September 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

A significant 33 markets had double-digit rent growth as of September, including some of the largest student housing centers, like Purdue, Arizona State, Clemson and the University of Georgia.

