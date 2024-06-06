Student Information System Market size is set to grow by USD 13.05 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in replacement activities boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global student information system market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 20.56% during the forecast period. AI technology significantly enhances student information systems by enabling the analysis of vast data sets. This leads to the identification of patterns, facilitating early issue detection and improved recommendations. Institutions worldwide are investing heavily in student information systems due to increasing enrollment numbers. AI integration is crucial for institutions to efficiently store and make data-driven decisions, contributing to operational efficiencies and effective services. The demand for innovative student information system providers is projected to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Student Information System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13051.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Australia Key companies profiled Anthology Inc., Beehively, Blackbaud Inc., Boardingware International Ltd., Eduware ntc, Ellucian Co., Foradian Technologies, Gradelink Corp., Illuminate Education, Infinite Campus Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Salesforce Inc., Skyward Inc., Teachmint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., The Tribal Group Plc, Thesis Cloud, VidalinksLLC, and Workday Inc.

The Customer Experience in Education sector is currently prioritizing the implementation of advanced Student Information Systems (SIS). These systems enable schools and universities to manage student data efficiently and effectively. The trends include the use of cloud-based platforms, mobile applications, and analytics to provide real-time insights. The market is also witnessing the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to personalize learning and streamline administrative tasks.

Additionally, data security and compliance with regulations such as GDPR are crucial considerations. The goal is to create a seamless and integrated student journey from application to graduation. (Keywords: Student Information System, Education sector, Customer Experience, Cloud-based, Mobile applications, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data security, GDPR, Seamless student journey)

Market Challenges

The Student Information System market has experienced notable growth in advanced countries due to the implementation of virtual classrooms and digital technology. Software solutions like student information systems and Learning Management Systems have strengthened education systems.

However, in developing regions, limited digital literacy hinders the optimal use of these technologies, particularly student information systems. Internet access limitations also hinder the implementation of e-learning in certain African countries. Consequently, the lack of digital literacy poses a significant challenge for the expansion of student information system providers into potential learner markets.

The Education sector faces numerous challenges in managing student information effectively. Traditional methods of record-keeping are outdated and inefficient. The need for a modern Student Information System (SIS) is paramount. SISs facilitate easy access to student data, automate administrative tasks, and ensure data security. However, implementing an SIS comes with its own set of challenges.

Procurement processes, customization requirements, and integration with existing systems can be complex. Additionally, ensuring data privacy and security is a significant concern. The cost of implementation and ongoing maintenance can also be a barrier for smaller educational institutions. Despite these challenges, the benefits of an SIS, such as improved student engagement and streamlined operations, make it a worthwhile investment.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Higher education

1.2 K -12 Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Higher education- The global student information system market in higher education is experiencing notable growth due to the demand for systems that enhance student assessments through features like dashboards and analytics. Institutions are investing in data warehousing, analytics, and business intelligence, enabling vendor products to integrate with learning and visual analytics software.

These systems enable administrative staff and teachers to manage and update data efficiently. Replacement of administration software and technological advances are also driving demand. In the Gulf Cooperation Council region, increasing government funding for educational projects is leading to the establishment of new institutions, further boosting market growth.

Research Analysis

The Student Information System (SIS) market in higher education is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies. Administration processes are being streamlined through cloud-based systems, enabling data gathering and analysis techniques to better understand student behavior and performance. Institutions are leveraging AI to personalize the curriculum and improve marketing efforts to attract prospective students.

Class size and resource allocation are optimized through mobile applications and analytics, while financial aid is managed more efficiently with cloud accessibility. Edge computing and 5G telecommunication are enhancing real-time data processing capabilities, enabling behavior tracking and class performance analysis. Examination results and assessment scores are now readily available, providing valuable insights for institutions and students alike.

Market Research Overview

The Student Information System market encompasses a range of solutions designed to manage educational institutions' academic and administrative processes. These systems facilitate the handling of student data, attendance tracking, grading, scheduling, and communication between students, faculty, and administrators. They also offer features like financial management, transportation management, and parent portals.

The adoption of cloud-based technologies and mobile applications is driving the growth of this market, enabling real-time access to information and streamlining operations. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is enhancing the functionality of these systems, providing personalized learning experiences and predictive analytics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud Based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

