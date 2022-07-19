Student Information System Market size worth $ 30.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is increased access to higher education. Furthermore, expanding cloud use, increased digitization in the education business, growing propensity toward e-learning, and better educational quality.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Student Information System Market" By Product (Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Higher Education, Primary Education), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Student Information System Market size was valued at USD 8.60 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.98 % from 2022 to 2030.

Global Student Information System Market Overview

Institutions have started to look for best-of-breed (BoB) point solutions to replace or enhance their existing systems in recent years. Institutions are buying and integrating student information systems (SIS) from one vendor, financial and/or human resources and payroll systems from another, and research administration systems from yet another.

These modifications are implemented by educational institutions in order to improve efficiency, effectiveness, competitiveness, adaptability, and agility. These organizations are customizing their administrative infrastructure systems to get the most return on their investment. As a result, SIS and LMS are favored over ERP solutions since they are less expensive, less difficult, and more readily available. The absence of infrastructure in most developing nations is a major impediment to the development of education systems.

They also continue to rely on outdated telecom infrastructure that is incapable of providing low latency and high-capacity connectivity. Due to a shortage of high-speed internet, web-based SIS solutions that require a stable internet connection are challenging to implement. Furthermore, the financing for academic curricula in these countries is low. Various academic institutions have implemented student information system solutions.

Key Developments

In October 2021 , Ellucian partnered with D2L, a global expert in learning innovation technologies. More schools and universities will be able to simply combine their LMS and ERP/SIS platforms as a result of this agreement, delivering a streamlined experience from the sales process to deployment and maintenance.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Campus Management, Ellucian, Jenzabar, Skyward, Unit4, Eduware, Anubavam, Comspec International, Foradian Technologies, Classe365, Illuminate Education, Focus School Software, Itg America, SAP, Tribal Group and Workday.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Student Information System Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Student Information System Market, By Product

Cloud



On-Premise

Student Information System Market, By Application

Higher Education



Primary Education

Student Information System Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

