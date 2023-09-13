Student Information System (SIS) Market Expected to Double, Reaching US$ 17.9 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Technological Integration and E-Learning Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Student Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global student information system (SIS) market has reached a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching US$ 17.9 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by several key factors.

Key Market Drivers:

  1. Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Internet Devices: The increasing adoption of smartphones and internet devices, coupled with advanced internet connectivity, is a significant driver of the SIS market. This trend enables better access to educational information and facilitates efficient communication among educational institutions, students, parents, and faculty.
  2. Efficient Administrative Operations: Educational institutions are increasingly recognizing the need for efficient management of administrative operations. SIS software solutions offer streamlined processes, reducing the risk of errors, eliminating delays, and enhancing workflow. This leads to improved productivity and a more organized and cost-effective approach to student management.
  3. Integration of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) is positively influencing the SIS market. These technologies enhance productivity, efficiency, and cost reduction, contributing to the market's growth.
  4. Rising Adoption of E-Learning: The growing adoption of e-learning platforms worldwide presents lucrative growth opportunities for SIS market investors. As online education becomes more prevalent, the need for effective student information management increases.
  5. Enhancing Transparency: Educational institutions are increasingly adopting SIS to improve data transparency. This promotes better communication between students and administrative authorities and enhances the overall educational experience.

Market Segmentation:

The SIS market is segmented based on various factors:

Component:

  • Solutions (Enrollment, Academics, Financial Aid, Billing)
  • Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)

Deployment Type:

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

End-User:

  • K-12
  • Higher Education

Regional Insights:

The global SIS market is analyzed across various regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the United States and Canada, has been the largest market for SIS, driven by the adoption of innovative technologies, demand for enhanced services, and efforts to create secure structures between students and administrative authorities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global SIS market is diverse, with numerous key players offering innovative solutions and services. Some prominent companies in this market include Arth Inforsoft Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., ComSpec International, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Foradian Technologies, Illuminate Education, Inc., Jenzabar, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Skyward, Inc., The Tribal Group plc, Unit4, and Workday, Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered:

  • How has the global student information system market performed, and what is the outlook for the coming years?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global SIS market?
  • How does each driver, restraint, and opportunity impact the SIS market?
  • What are the key regional markets for SIS, and which countries are the most attractive for investment?
  • What is the breakdown of the market based on components, deployment types, and end-users?
  • Who are the key players and companies in the global SIS market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu5o2q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Challenges Ahead for Bran Market: Gluten-Free Trend Poses a Significant Hurdle to Sustained Growth

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Projected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2030: Aging Population and Rising Urological Disorders Drive Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.