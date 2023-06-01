Student Investigation Studying Telomere Lengthening in Space to Fly on SpaceX CRS-28

News provided by

International Space Station National Lab

01 Jun, 2023, 15:16 ET

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Much like shoelaces have plastic tips on them to prevent fraying, our chromosomes are capped with structures called telomeres—sections of DNA that protect the chromosomes from damage. These protective caps typically shorten as we age, which is associated with aging-related disease. However, research has shown that telomeres lengthen during spaceflight, but shrink when astronauts return to Earth. To better understand why this happens and what role it plays in the aging process, high school student Pristine Onuoha turned to the microgravity environment of space.

As part of an investigation supported by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, Onuoha designed an experiment to test a method that could measure telomere lengthening in space. Her project, which is part of the Genes in Space™ program—an annual student research competition founded by Boeing and miniPCR bio to develop experiments that use biotechnology to address spaceflight challenges—is launching on SpaceX's upcoming 28th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting laboratory.

"I thought that if we can understand how and why astronauts age differently in space, that it could have implications for health care here on Earth," Onuoha said. "The experiment also has the potential to help research involved in detecting genetic deletions or insertions in organisms in space, which is beneficial since being in space is known to accelerate one's risk for developing genetic mutations."

In her project, Onuoha started out trying to understand the mechanisms behind telomere lengthening, which could improve our understanding of aging, cancer development, and how the body heals itself. But soon, she broadened her focus to developing a means of measuring DNA length in space, which could expand the capability of the space station by enabling a broader range of investigations.

Onuoha's experiment will utilize two pieces of hardware in the Genes in Space™ tool kit on station: a miniPCR machine, which amplifies DNA through a process called polymerase chain reaction, and a fluorescence viewer that is designed to help visualize certain biomolecules.

"As the concentration of DNA increases through this amplification, the brighter it should fluoresce in our viewer," she said. "We hypothesize that the longer a strand of DNA is, the brighter it will fluoresce, which will help researchers establish differences in DNA."

SpaceX CRS-28 is targeted for launch no earlier than June 3 at 12:35 p.m. EDT. This mission will include multiple ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads. To learn more about all ISS National Lab-sponsored research on this mission, please visit our launch page.

To download a high-resolution photo for this release, click here.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the space station are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org. 

Media Contact:
Patrick O'Neill 
904-806-0035
[email protected]

SOURCE International Space Station National Lab

Also from this source

Materials and Life Science Payloads, CubeSats Flying on Next Resupply Mission to International Space Station

Cedars-Sinai to Send Stem Cells to the Space Station to Aid in the Advancement of Stem Cell-Based Therapies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.