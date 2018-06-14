Student Loan Borrowers Can Feel Left Behind by Peers, Notes Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There can be certain events in life that happen and feel like a long reached for stepping stone on a path that has been a struggle to sometimes follow. Some of those events are easier to get to and hurdle than others. Paying off student loans can be difficult and leave a borrower with some heavy feelings. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has heard many stories about how having overwhelming student loans has hurt the quality of life.

Credit: Wordley Calvo Stock/Bigstock

"If borrowers are straddled with student loans for what they feel is too long, or too high of payments, they may feel like they're not progressing through life as they should be or that it's impossible to move beyond the loans," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Instances of struggling with loans can affect older and younger borrowers, alike, and can hurt their quality of life if it goes on for too long while being a problem. This may be the case especially if those around them are doing what they want because they don't carry the burden of debt such as student loans. It can be one thing to rationalize what is happening, but even logically thinking about something does not guarantee that emotions will change.

Talking about those kinds of feelings can be a start to being alleviated from the trouble they might cause, but having smaller monthly payments may be able to grant some relief. Ameritech Financial can assist interested federal student loan borrowers to apply for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their monthly payments and get them on track for student loan forgiveness in 20 to 25 years.

"Ameritech Financial does what it can to get qualifying borrowers a chance to start feeling better about their situation, by working to get them into the federal programs they may greatly benefit from," said Knickerbocker.

