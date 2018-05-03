Student Loan Borrowers May Miss Important Communication if Contact Info is Outdated, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan repayment can be stressful and confusing and may require communication with student loan servicers or other entities. While borrowers might reach out to their servicers to make payments or communicate when they are unable to make a payment, there are a variety of reasons servicers would reach out to borrowers. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers with federal repayment plan applications, reminds borrowers to make sure that their contact information is up-to-date in their student loan accounts so they don't miss important notices.

"Servicers might need to reach out to borrowers for many reasons, but if they can't reach them, any potential issue may just get worse," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "It's important for borrowers to be reachable in case something happens with their loans that they need to address to avoid penalties."

Student loan servicers are borrowers' first point of contact for federal student loans. They hold borrowers' loans, take payments, and are available to help borrowers with repayment options if they cannot afford their payments. Servicers may send monthly statements or notices that borrowers are delinquent, at risk of default, or if an important deadline is coming up.

Borrowers who are in income-driven repayment plans, which require yearly recertification, may receive notice that their recertification deadline is approaching. Without current contact information, such borrowers risk missing the deadline and reverting to what may be an unaffordable payment plan. Borrowers who receive paper notices should update their address on file, and all borrowers should keep their email address and phone number up-to-date.

Ameritech Financial is a private company that helps borrowers apply for IDRs. The company works closely with clients to collect the appropriate documents and prepare the paperwork for applications and recertifications. Without current contact information, the company cannot help with such paperwork. Ameritech Financial urges borrowers whose contact information has changed to update their loan servicer and other relevant entities.

"We touch base with our clients every year to get the ball rolling on recertification," said Knickerbocker. "If we can't reach them, we can't help them, so it's important that we have their current contact information."

