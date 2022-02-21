Student Loan Planner Has Advised $1 Out of Every $1,000 of Student Debt in the U.S.

Student Loan Planner announced that it has now advised on $1 out of every $1,000 of the nation's student debt. Tweet this

While the COVID-19 relief efforts for federal student loans have helped millions of borrowers, many are still struggling and seeking answers on how to manage their student loan debt.

"Folks that say that you should never pay for student loan advice have never waited on hold with their loan servicer for two hours. We pair up borrowers crushed with student loan anxiety with financial planning professionals that have deep expertise in student loan repayment strategies. Whether you need to treat your student loans as an income tax or refinance to a lower interest rate to get out of debt sooner, we're experts at removing the psychological burden of student loans for those with the largest balances." - Travis Hornsby, CFA and Founder of Student Loan Planner.

About Student Loan Planner: Student Loan Planner is the nation's largest student loan coaching company that offers a flat fee student loan consult for borrowers with $20K to $1M in student loans. Student Loan Planner is known for offering the best student loan refinancing deals and helping student loan borrowers learn the most up-to-date, need-to-know answers to their biggest student loan concerns via their free resources and student loan tools. Visit www.studentloanplanner.com to learn more.

SOURCE Student Loan Planner