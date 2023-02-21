Student Loan Tutor Launches Partnership with PSLF Counsel Serving Student Loan Borrowers

The student loan repayment solutions firm's new partnership with PSLF Counsel will provide student loan borrowers with the tools and resources needed to launch or manage non-profit entities for the purpose of public service student loan forgiveness

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Loan Tutor, the largest full service student loan repayment management and solutions firm, expands services with the launch of a new strategic partnership with PSLF Counsel. As an exclusive strategic partner with Student Loan Tutor, PSLF Counsel will be a full-service provider and advisor for student loan borrowers that already operate their own non-profit organization, or are interested in forming one and benefitting from public service student loan forgiveness.

PSLF Counsel will handle all articles of incorporation, all state and federal paperwork and associated fees, and will guarantee 501(c)(3) approval within 9 months. Additional services available through the PSLF Counsel include payroll service setup and maintenance, year-round client support, and confirmed enrollment into the public service loan forgiveness program with the Department of Education or their servicers. PSLF Counsel will also provide management services including handling tax filing, payroll management, and annual enrollment confirmation.

"In the most recent quarterly report by the Federal Reserve, student loan borrowers in the United States owe approximately $1.76 trillion in federal and private student loan debt. There are roughly 45 million Americans with student loans, and approximately 4.5 million borrowers default because they cannot afford their loan payments," said Zack Geist, CEO of Student Loan Tutor. "Student Loan Tutor launched their strategic partnership with PSLF Counsel to provide a network of professionals that will offer a critical service to borrowers interested in public service loan forgiveness, which is a powerful way to restore their financial freedom. Many borrowers don't understand that you can form your own nonprofit and have your federal student loans forgiven in as little as 10 years."

PSLF Counsel's services, along with Student Loan Tutor, will support borrowers with federal student loans who already operate in a similar capacity of a non-profit, or are looking to establish a non-profit. PSLF Counsel will give these borrowers the opportunity to reduce their loan term from roughly 25 years to 10 years.

"The nation is facing a student loan debt crisis of ignorance because there is a lack of resources and proper education for managing student loans. The goal of PSLF Counsel is to provide borrowers with accelerated relief from the burden of student loans," Geist added.

For more information about PSLF Counsel and their relationship with Student Loan Tutor, visit: www.studentloantutor.com/pslf-counsel

About Student Loan Tutor

Student Loan Tutor is the largest full service student loan repayment and management and solutions firm. Founded by Zack Geist in 2015, Student Loan Tutor has helped thousands of borrowers save more than $300 million in student loans. Through its partnership with Holistic Finance, the company also helps clients navigate the tax implications associated with loan forgiveness and creates holistic financial plans for clients including investments and insurance.

