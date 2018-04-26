ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When financial matters require advice or help from others, it's more than a comfort to know that help is coming from a real person. A recent article exposed that a certain student loan expert had been created to represent the group of people who had created the website on which he reported the news. While the information presented was still rooted in personal experiences, many might find it troubling that the advice, stories, and interviews came from a fictional man with a fabricated backstory. Student loan borrowers who are struggling with their federal loans might find solace in speaking with real people at Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that helps its clients understand and apply for income-driven repayment plans.

"Student loans feel like a personal problem to many, and it can be hard to ask for help," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Our Account Specialists understand what it's like to have loans you don't understand. They empathize with our clients and help them understand the details of their loans and how they fit into the bigger picture."

Confused borrowers searching for clear information online may locate some helpful websites. While no website can provide personalized advice for borrowers, the best online advice comes without bias or agenda. It may outline several options for dealing with the issue at hand, but should not steer the visitor in any direction. Additionally, affiliation with a for-profit company mentioned in an article or interview should be disclosed.

Ameritech Financial is a private company not affiliated with any federal entity or loan servicer. While the company specializes in knowledge of federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), its Customer Service Representatives analyze each client's financial situation to help them determine if enrollment in an IDR would be the best route for them. If they decide to pursue an IDR, Ameritech Financial assists them with the necessary application and recertification paperwork for continued enrollment as long as the borrower wishes to remain in the program.

"Our clients talk to real people, many of whom have personal experiences with student loans and expertise about the programs we provide assistance in applying for," said Knickerbocker. "Our primary goal is to help borrowers who have not received the support they need for success in repayment to apply for federal IDRs that are intended to help. We give each client the time and attention their situation requires."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/student-loans-are-personal-ameritech-financial-provides-personal-touch-while-helping-with-idr-applications-300637387.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

