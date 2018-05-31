Student Loans Increasing Burden on Older Borrowers Notes Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Loans have the often uncomfortable accompaniment of interest. If a student loan borrower's minimum payment on his or her loan is too low to cover both principal and interest, it can lead to a large interest amount on top of what might be a large loan principal. For some borrowers, this is already a reality, having difficulty paying student loans before it becomes a burden later in life than they could have anticipated. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, works with people of many ages who are looking for ways to get their student loans under control so that they are not a burden for the rest of the borrowers' lives.

For whatever reason, a student loan borrower might have trouble paying loans down before the interest amount rivals another loan. Making the minimum payment amount on student loan payments may lead to becoming a burden later in life. When taking out student loans, many people plan on paying them off as early as possible and then getting started with the rest of their life, especially if someone could be in a more appropriate repayment plan. But with larger student loans, that's more difficult, and still having to pay them off later in the borrower's life can be stressful. "People don't want to be saddled with student loans for the rest of their life. Due to circumstances though, it's not uncommon to see older people still dealing with student loans even though people usually only associate student loans with younger faces. That can compound some of the inner struggle that some older borrowers face, feeling as though they might have messed up somehow by not paying off the loans sooner," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Many things in people's lives seem to be lasting longer, and that can include the time needed to pay off student loans. Those with federal student loans might have an option to make the stress of long-lasting student loans easier to deal with. Ameritech Financial can help student loan borrowers better understand and apply for federal programs that can potentially lower their payments and maybe get them on track for student loan forgiveness. "It's hard to be burdened for an entire adult life with something like student loans. Ameritech Financial is here to offer help in what ways it can to make that burden lighter soon, and maybe with enough time and the proper programs, have the problem go away entirely. That's what our aim is at least," said Knickerbocker.

