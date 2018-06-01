Student Loans Might Hold Back Artistic Endeavors, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic pursuits bring a unique kind of light to the world and to the individuals who create them. Depending on the medium used, art can be expensive to make though and is often time-consuming for the artist. Some people say struggles can inspire an artist, but some struggles can be counterproductive for art creation, like burdensome student loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, can assist artistic creators in applying for income-driven repayment programs that would hopefully mean less hindrance on artists.

"Art of all varieties is valuable. Some people are lucky enough to be able to make art for their career and are able to support themselves with that, but many others aren't. But that doesn't mean artists who don't make their living with their creations shouldn't have the opportunity to create art, too," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Having overwhelming student loans can make it difficult for artists to create their works. If an artist can't afford their medium, like technology-based photography, then the means to create art dries up. Many more than just the artist can lose out when art is not created.

Ameritech Financial can help artists who are student loan borrowers possibly afford their creativity better by helping them apply for federal income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments and maybe get them on track for student loan forgiveness.

"Describing the benefits of art in strict explicit terms is difficult because art isn't always a straightforward thing. It can hold a different meaning to every person that interacts with it. Many know, as they've decorated their home or customized an item, how art brings them something that might not otherwise be experienced. Ameritech Financial might be able to help artists get on top of their student loans, so they can help brighten the world for others," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

