Student Loans: Not Just for the Young, and Not Too Late to Get Assistance With, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think about who has student loans, they usually picture a young, fresh-faced, recent high school graduate embarking on their journey into adulthood. And while true many individuals like that do take out student loans, they aren't the only ones. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has seen plenty of types of borrowers and wants to encourage all federal student loan borrowers who need the assistance to look into income-driven repayment plans.

"When taking out student loans, a lot of people think to themselves that the loans have the potential to be with them for the rest of their life, and they worry about how that will affect themselves and their loved ones," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "For some people, that's not just a thought, but a reality. However, there are options out there."

Borrowers for student loans range from parents taking out student loans for their kids or people looking for a new lease on life through a new education. There are also those individuals well into their life who still have student loans they're paying off because for one reason or another, they've been unable to pay down their loans. One possible explanation is tied to the level of education achieved by those who financed their education with loans. According to the Federal Reserve's data from 2016, students' rate of borrowing increased with each higher level of degree obtained, and that trend was especially true for older borrowers.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps borrowers select, apply for and recertify enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. These plans are often more affordable to borrowers because they base monthly payments on income and family size. Older borrowers who may need extra assistance when it comes to repayment may be interested in hiring Ameritech Financial to help them.

As time goes on, and interest from student loans builds up, it seems like a further-off and less-tangible goal to pay off those student loans that were taken out in an effort to better a life. Ameritech Financial greatly welcomes borrowers of all ages to contact them to look into getting help in applying for an income-driven repayment plan to help ease the burden of student loans, and to get back on track for that better life they were searching for.

