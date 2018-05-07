Student Loans Pushing Borrowers to Delay Life, Ameritech Financial Reminds Borrowers of Federal IDRs

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan borrowers' relationship with their debt can be complicated. Some may have a stable relationship built on reliable payments while others may have an unbalanced relationship involving borrowers who feel their debt is asking too much of them. It's clear that student debt is occupying too big a role in borrowers' lives, to the point that they are delaying their lives because of the debt. Ameritech Financial is a private document preparation company that helps borrowers understand and apply for federal repayment plans. The company specializes in income-driven repayment plan applications.

Credit: Flynt/Bigstock

"Student loans enabled borrowers to go to college, but they demand too much once borrowers are out of school," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Borrowers shouldn't have to be at the mercy of their loans. If they have federal loans, they don't have to be."

A recent report reiterated something that borrowers have been living with: student debt is making them postpone life milestones such as buying a house or getting married. The report also showed that nearly half of all borrowers took a job that was undesirable or out of their field because of their student debt.

Borrowers may be delaying such milestones because of a goal to pay down the student debt as quickly as possible. Or the delay may not be a choice as they do not have the ability to save for a wedding or a house after paying their loans and all other bills each month. Borrowers who struggle to pay their federal student loans have access to federal repayment plans that might help.

Federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) calculate payments based on income and family size and can end in forgiveness after 20 to 25 years in the program. Such plans require yearly recertification for continued enrollment. Ameritech Financial is a private company that helps borrowers understand IDRs and complete the paperwork for application and yearly recertification as long as the client wishes to stay in the program.

"IDRs might mean that borrowers don't have to delay their lives," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers envision a life with affordable student loan payments, and we help with the application to aim for such a life."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

delaying-life.jpg

Delaying Life

Credit: Flynt/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/student-loans-pushing-borrowers-to-delay-life-ameritech-financial-reminds-borrowers-of-federal-idrs-300643288.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial