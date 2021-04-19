Student of Florida Invents App That Shows Vaccination and Testing Centers Closest to Users

DORAL, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Azcona, a Dominican Senior student from the Florida International University FIU, has launched a new application that helps people to locate vaccination and testing centers based on their location. In addition to showing nearby venues, upcoming the application will allow user to pre-register to get the vaccine, the app will also show the condition of those places, the volume of assistance available, and estimated waiting times.

PointGenie Health App

Pointgenie's app could not have come at a better time with many people still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. This app which is available for iPhone devices will reduce anxiety and stress, while promoting ease of access, using technology.

When quizzed about the app, Eric Azcona said "the application is part of a more ambitious project that the startup has been developing. Only that at this moment we found an immediate problem and we decided to put our resources to help the community which is overwhelmed with so much information on the internet. I personally invite everyone to download the application and start sharing information about places and their status to defeat this virus."

The application will combine the power of the community and artificial intelligence to provide accurate information for users

Eric Azcona has hinted that more features will be added to the mobile app in the future. The more robust version will also allow users to share images and videos of their experiences in real-time and will allow interaction among the patrons with messages and social profiles.

The platform also intends to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses by proving them access to a decentralized platform where they can offer rewards to their loyal customers.

Pointgenie's commitment to businesses culminated in the addition of an exciting new feature that allows businesses to create a home page linked to a QR code. When scanned these QR codes would reveal important information such as special offers, contactless menus, contact links, footfall analytics and more.

The team behind Pointgenie encourages businesses and individuals to get in on their exciting innovations and improve their business and quality of life respectively. The team has hinted that more humongous additions and innovations should be expected coming soon and urges all to keep a close eye on them as they look to venture into other sectors such as cryptocurrencies in the future.

