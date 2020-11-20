Student Pharmacists Complete New AMCP Foundation/Pfizer, Inc. Oncology Summer Internship Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation proudly recognizes two student pharmacists who recently completed the Managed Care: Oncology Summer Internship program with the generous support of Pfizer, Inc.'s US Oncology Organized Customer Team. This internship launched in 2020, allowing trainees to work alongside industry experts to learn about formulary management, benefit design, and adherence with a focus on oncology.

Future leaders gained first-hand experience working in specialty pharmacy, oncology, and related business areas within pharmacy benefit management companies. Following their remote placements, interns presented posters showcasing real-world data at AMCP 2020 Nexus Virtual on Wednesday, Oct. 21 (view all Nexus 2020 Virtual posters) .

Findings are applicable to oncology treatment broadly, and to melanoma specifically. Firstly, biosimilars for oncology treatment show increased uptake and potentially sizable savings for health plans. Step therapy requirements are found to increase use of biosimilars, and to implement successfully with minimal disruption. Secondly, outcomes show significant difference in persistence among melanoma therapies, and the importance of total cost of care evaluations.

"The summer 2020 cohort served as the inaugural class of interns for this new program, and they have certainly set the bar high!" said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director of AMCP Foundation. "We are deeply grateful for Pfizer's continued dedication to shaping the careers of rising pharmacists and professionals."

2020 AMCP Foundation/Pfizer Oncology Summer Internship participants are:

Aisha Fowler, The University of Texas at Austin, College of Pharmacy, Austin, Texas

Poster #C51: The Emergence of Biosimilars for Oncology Treatment from the Payer's Perspective

Site: Magellan Rx Management

Preceptor: Rebecca Borgert, PharmD, BCOP

Pfizer Field Medical Director: Sarah Hanson, MD, PhD

Virtual Preceptor: Mei Huang, PharmD

Devin Gerboth, University of Washington, School of Pharmacy, Seattle, Wash.

Poster #C17: Comparing Persistence of Drug Regimens for Metastatic or Unresectable Melanoma within 17 Million Commercially Insured Lives

Site: Prime Therapeutics

Preceptor: Jeremy Whalen, PharmD, BCOP

Pfizer Field Medical Director: Sarah Hanson, MD, PhD

Virtual Preceptor: Kristen Tripicchio, PharmD

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org .

