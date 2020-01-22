Student Showcase to Celebrate New Jersey School Choice Week

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest event planned in New Jersey during School Choice Week will take place at the Liberty Science Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Students will perform at a student showcase for families and community members from 8:30 to 11:30 and education leaders will share views from noon until 2 pm.

The event will include performances and remarks from students at Cristo Rey Newark High School, the Archdiocese of Newark, Noor-Ul-Iman School, and Sprout U School of the Arts; Fireside Chats with Laura Waters of NJ Left Behind , Matthew Frankel of MDF Strategies, Congressman Dick Zimmer and Bob Bowdon of Choice Media TV; and a principals' forum featuring leaders from showcased schools.

The Liberty Science Center is located at 222 Jersey City Blvd.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We can't think of a community in the nation where parents would benefit more from school choice options than the great State of New Jersey. We have bright children eager to learn, strong parents, wonderful teachers and administrators; and a public system that is stuck in the past, struggling to make ends meet and to deliver quality education," said Steve Looney, a trustee of Excellent Education for Everyone. "New Jersey parents want choice for their children--in many cases our most vulnerable children--and our system can do so much more. We celebrate School Choice in New Jersey this week to spread the promise of school choice across a State that would truly benefit."

This event is organized by The New Jersey School Choice and Education Reform Alliance and sponsored by E3, a research and policy non-profit with the mission of improving K-12 education, increasing educational options, and working to close gaps in educational achievement in New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.njscera.org.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

