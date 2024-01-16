Student Showcase to Celebrate Newly Expanded School Scholarship

News provided by

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Celebration to feature student performances, special appearance from Stormy the Ice Hog

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the historic expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship, North Carolina students have a new chance to find success in school. Join families in celebrating the scholarship and learning how to apply at a student showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Hosted by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, the celebratory event will take place 10 a.m. to noon at Halifax Mall, behind the North Carolina Legislative Building. All are welcome to attend and show their enthusiasm for the state-run private school scholarship. North Carolina's budget, passed in 2023, made every K-12 student in the state eligible to apply for the Opportunity Scholarship.

The event will kick off with a student performance of the national anthem, followed by remarks from Rep. Tricia Ann Cotham and Sen. Michael Lee on school choice in North Carolina and the new opportunities for students. More student-led songs, a performance of the official School Choice Week dance, and a surprise guest appearance from Stormy the Ice Hog, the mascot of the Carolina Hurricanes, will add to the fun. Student performances will come from The School of Hope (Fayetteville), Cornerstone Christian Academy (Statesville), and Wake Christian Academy (Raleigh). Following the showcase celebration, families can tour the legislative building.

The showcase is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In North Carolina, more than 800 events and activities will take place.

"The accomplishments made in expanding school choice show that the popularity for it is larger than ever. This movement continues to thrive more and more by the passionate parents, school leaders, and legislators, and that is certainly something to celebrate," says Mike Long, president of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina. "That is what National School Choice Week is all about. To celebrate children and their families being able to find the best possible educational option for them."

This event is organized by Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina. Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina is a non-profit organization that advocates for quality educational options through parental school choice.

Halifax Mall is located at 300 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Charter School Students from Across the State to Perform at Utah Capitol, Share School Choice Stories

Charter School Students from Across the State to Perform at Utah Capitol, Share School Choice Stories

More than 600 charter students from across Utah will make their voices heard at a School Choice Week celebration on Jan. 23. The event's lineup...
Utah Families Head to Capitol to Celebrate Launch of New Scholarship Program

Utah Families Head to Capitol to Celebrate Launch of New Scholarship Program

As the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program prepares to launch, families from across the state will celebrate the new K-12 universal scholarship with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.