Student Showcase to Celebrate West Virginia's Education Choices

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, educators, and parents will celebrate West Virginia's increasing education options with a student showcase at the Charleston Civic Center's Little Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The upbeat event will be the largest celebration of School Choice Week in West Virginia and will feature student performances and a presentation of school choice awards.

The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. Students from Christian Faith Academy will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, which will be followed by a series of performances and short speeches by homeschool students, private school students, educators, and legislators. The school choice awards presentation will take place at 10:35 a.m. and the event will wrap up with a group photo opportunity at 11 a.m.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to build on 2019's record-breaking celebration," said Garrett Ballengee, executive director of the Cardinal Institute for WV Policy. "The West Virginia National School Week event in Charleston is about celebrating all forms of educational choice, showcasing student talent, and demonstrating the power of parental empowerment. The statewide conversation on education has been far too negative recently, and we hope that this celebration will be a healthy dose of positivity and fellowship for West Virginia."

The "West Virginia Voices for Education Choices" coalition is organizing and promoting the event.

The Charleston Civic Center is located at 200 Civic Center Dr.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia.

