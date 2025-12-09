Student Success Nonprofit One Million Degrees Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Strategy Officer and CFO

Chicago-based nonprofit bolsters leadership bench with executives whose experience spans Chicago's education, nonprofit, and corporate sectors as it accelerates statewide and national growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Million Degrees (OMD), a nearly two-decade old nonprofit which has pioneered a comprehensive approach to boosting completion rates for community college students, today announced the appointment of veteran nonprofit executive and education expert Tiffany Gholston as chief strategy officer and chief of staff and veteran corporate and nonprofit executive Joel Pomerenk as chief finance and operations officer. These appointments come as OMD enters a critical phase of statewide and national expansion, strengthening its leadership team to support continued growth.

"In a moment when community colleges are being asked to meet unprecedented student needs, we are focused on strengthening our infrastructure and leadership to support growth across Illinois and nationally," said Dr. Aarti Dhupelia, CEO of One Million Degrees. "Tiffany and Joel bring exceptional experience across Chicago's education, nonprofit, and corporate sectors that will enable us to sustain our impact regionally while deepening our impact through national partnerships."

Founded in 2006, One Million Degrees partners with community colleges, states, and employers to provide wraparound support—from academic coaching to financial assistance and even career services—to help students finish their degree or certificate. According to a randomized control trial from the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab, OMD scholars were 73% more likely to earn a degree within three years and move directly into the workforce or continue at a four-year institution.

Gholston joins OMD after nearly five years as chief of staff to the CEO of OneGoal, the national organization that works to transform postsecondary advising and support. A seasoned cross-sector leader with nearly two decades of experience in information technology, consulting, and education, she has also served as chief of staff to the provost at National Louis University and held senior-level roles at the Chicago Public Education Fund and Chicago Public Schools.

A graduate of the University of Illinois–Urbana Champaign, Gholston earned her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Master of Education in educational leadership from The Broad Center. In her new role, she will help guide strategic planning, organizational alignment, and cross-functional execution as OMD scales its impact.

Pomerenk brings to OMD three decades of senior finance and operations leadership across the nonprofit, higher education, and Fortune 100 sectors. He most recently served for nearly six years as chief financial officer of Cara Collective, a Chicago nonprofit focused on workforce development and economic mobility. His prior experience includes four years as CFO of Adler University and 20 years at Oracle, where he rose to vice president of finance.

A graduate of Occidental College, Pomerenk earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy, operations, and organizational infrastructure as the organization continues an ambitious phase of growth.

More than 2,000 students now benefit annually from OMD's research-backed model—a milestone that reflects both its deepening impact and expansion beyond Chicago through partnerships with Prairie State College, South Suburban College, and Harper College. In April 2025, OMD was selected for a statewide partnership with the University of Illinois System, and earlier this year launched a national partnership with Complete College America to bring its holistic coaching and career-preparation model to additional states.

About One Million Degrees: One Million Degrees accelerates community college students' progress on career pathways to economic mobility by providing wrap-around support to highly motivated community college students to help them succeed in school, in work, and in life. From tutors and coaches to financial assistance and professional development, OMD offers the support that empowers scholars to transform their lives and those around them for generations.

Currently, OMD serves over 2,000 scholars in all 7 of the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) and is scaling to reach over 3,000 community college scholars in 2026 through a city-wide partnership with CCC. In addition to direct services, OMD partners with employers across industries to build on-ramps to in-demand jobs through internships and apprenticeships, and supports institutions nationwide to design and implement models of holistic student support. Nationally, OMD works to build the capacity of community colleges to embed and scale our comprehensive student support model on their own campuses. Learn more at www.onemilliondegrees.org .

