Student Success Starts Here: Marzano Resources Hosts 2026 High Reliability Schools (HRS) Summit

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzano Resources' premier annual event for school improvement, the High Reliability Schools (HRS) Summit, will take place January 12–14, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., San Antonio, Texas. This dynamic, three-day professional learning experience is designed for K–12 teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, district leaders, and education teams committed to developing effective, intentional, and sustainable systems for schoolwide success.

What is High Reliability Schools (HRS)?

The Marzano High Reliability Schools framework is a research-based, systematic approach to school improvement built around five essential levels of performance. Each level organizes critical practices into a clear pathway that schools can follow to achieve measurable, lasting gains for students. When educators understand and align their work to these levels, they can ensure consistent, high-quality experiences for every learner. The Five Levels of the HRS Framework

Create a safe, supportive, and collaborative culture. Build effective teaching practices across every classroom. Develop a guaranteed and viable curriculum. Understand and apply standards-referenced reporting practices. Explore competency-based education models.

Whether teams are new to HRS or have years of experience, the framework provides the clarity and structure needed to build systems that support long-term improvement.

Why Attend the High Reliability Schools Summit?

At this event, participants will explore how the five levels of the HRS framework work together to create a cohesive, strategic, and sustainable school improvement plan. Through engaging keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, team learning, and guided planning time, attendees will gain:

A practical action plan for systemic improvement





Tools and strategies for implementation, monitoring, and progress tracking





A deeper understanding of how to adapt and align schoolwide practices





Opportunities to learn from and network with experienced HRS practitioners

Whether your team is just beginning the HRS journey or building on years of growth, the summit helps you see the big picture—and leave with a plan designed for your school or district's unique needs.

Recognized for Global Impact

Recently honored by Global Gurus as one of the Top 30 Education Development Programs for 2025—ranking #5 worldwide, the High Reliability Schools Summit continues to serve as a powerful force for school transformation.

Who Should Attend?

Teachers





School and district administrators





Instructional coaches





Curriculum and development specialists





Professional learning leaders





School improvement teams

Participants Will Gain Insights to:

Build and sustain a positive, collaborative school culture





Strengthen instructional practices across all classrooms





Ensure students have access to a guaranteed and viable curriculum





Apply standards-referenced grading and reporting practices





Move toward competency-based models that support student ownership and mastery

Featured Speakers

This year's summit features renowned authors, researchers, and practitioners, including: Mario L. Acosta, Tina H. Boogren, Shelley Gies, Jan K. Hoegh, Robert J. Marzano, and Philip B. Warrick. These presenters bring firsthand expertise in implementing the HRS framework and will share practical, research-driven strategies that schools can apply immediately.

About Marzano Resources

For decades, Marzano Resources has supported educators worldwide by transforming research into practical guidance for improving school systems and student learning. Through professional development events, onsite and virtual training, consulting services, books, and digital tools, the organization helps schools build the capacity needed for long-term success.

