Student Team Publishes On First Use Of CRISPR/CAS9 Gene Editing Technology In Space

In this investigation, CRISPR was used to inflict DNA lesions that would mimic genetic damage caused by cosmic radiation. DNA damage puts spacefarers at increased risk of negative health consequences including cancer. Understanding how innate DNA repair mechanisms respond to space conditions is a first step toward designing safeguards for future space travelers.

This study also set a precedent for carrying out complex molecular biology workflows in microgravity. In addition to CRISPR, it involved genetically transforming microbes, amplifying microbial DNA via polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and sequencing DNA. The work was carried out aboard the International Space Station (ISS) by astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague in 2019.

"The ability to perform this all-encompassing, end-to-end investigation is a huge step forward for space biology," said NASA's Sarah Castro-Wallace, Ph.D. "This caliber of work speaks to both the exceptional students and the Genes in Space program." Castro-Wallace and her colleague, Sarah Stahl-Rommel, contributed to the study.

This research builds on groundbreaking space biology spearheaded by previous Genes in Space winners. The contest, founded in 2015 by Boeing and miniPCR bio, challenges U.S. students in grades 7-12 to design DNA analysis experiments for space. Winning experiments are carried out aboard the ISS.

"Over the past 3 years, we've worked and watched as an idea we discussed at midnight one day became a fully-fledged experiment conducted on the ISS, and now finally shared with the scientific community," said Vijayakumar. "This project and process has taught us so much."

