Student Transportation of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week

WALL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), a leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services, is celebrating the National Association for Pupil Transportation's (NAPT) National School Bus Safety Week beginning today and running through October 25. NAPT's annual campaign is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety. This year's theme is 'My School Bus, The Safest Form of Student Transportation!' and STA and NAPT partnered to produce a public service announcement safety video that can be viewed here.

"Naturally, safety is our top priority year-round, but National School Bus Safety Week affords us the opportunity to further engage with our customers and communities focusing on students' safety on and around the school bus," stated Shelly Hall, STA's Vice President of Safety. "It's great that we can partner with the NAPT to educate our customers and communities about the safest ride to and from school – the school bus."

STA is also proud to announce the seventh group of inductees into its prestigious Safety Wall of Fame recognizing employees who are truly outstanding individuals, both at work and in their communities.

"This is a great week to announce the Class of 2019 who will be inducted into our Safety Wall of Fame," added Hall. "This is an exceptional group who often are the first to work and the last to leave, the ones who mentor others on their team, and those who are actively engaged in their communities. These folks take pride in their jobs, follow safety best practices, and shine as leaders."

Employees were nominated by location managers from across the United States and Canada and held to the highest criteria of safety within their role along with extraordinary character. The fifteen inductees into this year's Safety Wall of Fame will be recognized during a special ceremony next spring with members of the STA Executive and Senior Leadership Teams. This year's inductees into the Safety Wall of Fame are:

Bunnie Malmin: Meridian, ID Lorna Elliott: Parsonsfield, ME Charles Blair: White River Junction, VT Stephen Nolan: Annapolis, MD Donna Romero: Santa Maria, CA Tammy Taylor: Jacksonville, FL Edward Przybyszewski: Williamstown, PA Teresa Kyte: London, Ontario J. Edward Taylor: Lake Oswego, OR Thomas Howard: Wyalusing, PA James Joiner: Bastrop, TX Tommie Briggs: Los Angeles, CA Latasha Hubbard: Terrell, TX Vikki Czechowicz: Genesee Valley, NY Lori Berger: Bangor, PA



To learn more about Student Transportation of America and its family of companies, please visit www.RideSTA.com.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

SOURCE Student Transportation of America, Inc.

Related Links

www.ridesta.com

