Student Trips in NYC Agency, Fantastic Tours & Travel, Shares 4 Benefits of Planning Your NYC Trip Through An Agency

COMMACK, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to planning a student trip to NYC, you have two options: plan the trip yourself or get the help of an agency that specializes in student travel. While you may be tempted to plan it yourself, and could probably put together a good trip doing so, working with a specialized agency is very beneficial. Student trips in NYC agency, Fantastic Tours & Travel, shares four benefits of planning your trip through an agency.

Cost savings. Many agencies have long-standing relationships with vendors and can secure special rates and discounts. They are also experts in the most cost-effective ways to put together a trip without sacrificing education or entertainment. Cutting the cost of the trip makes it accessible to more students and/or allows you to include additional activities.

Advice from a destination expert. If you are planning a trip to a destination you are not familiar with, you only have the guidance of online resources to tell you what you should see. In New York City, there are hundreds of attractions, so it can be overwhelming to select and coordinate an itinerary. An agency with over 35 years of experience in coordinating trips to New York City can help you figure out what to do, where to go, and the best way to get there!

Peace of mind. When planning a school trip to New York City, the safety and security of your students is a top priority. When working with a trusted student travel agency, you can be sure that all vendors are licensed, insured, professional, and safe. Travel agencies only work with vendors they have built long trusted relationships with, making them a resource you can trust as well.

24/7 client service. If you plan a trip on your own, you're just that -- on your own. Some student travel agencies provide dedicated service every step of the way. If you have a question, concern, or issue during your trip, your dedicated account executive is available by phone, text or email to help you resolve it.

Educators are magical creatures capable of doing it all but when it comes to travel with a large student group expert advice can only make your already tough job easier! When beginning to plan your student trip to New York City, be sure to get these benefits listed above by utilizing a specialty travel agency.

About Fantastic Tours & Travel

Fantastic Tours & Travel is a national tour company creating customized tour experiences for schools across America. Founded in 1984 and holding WBE certification, the Fantastic Tours team is experienced, passionate, and proud of their unique approach to educational travel. Their mission is to assist you in creating an enriching experience outside the classroom with travel, with a dedicated 24/7 client service approach.

SOURCE Fantastic Tours & Travel

Related Links

https://fantastictours.com

